Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott releases special session agenda focused on voter restrictions, culture war bills

Posted By on Wed, Jul 7, 2021 at 12:07 PM

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a recent news conference. - COURTESY PHOTO / OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
  • Courtesy Photo / Office of the Governor
  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a recent news conference.
Get ready for a special legislative session long on attempts to curb voting restrictions and fan the flames of the culture war.

On Wednesday, a day ahead of this summer's special session of the Texas Legislature, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled the agenda for the gathering, which reads like wish list for conservative lawmakers.



The 11 issues include a resurrection of the GOP-backed "election integrity" bill that died during the end of the last session when Democrats walked out in protest. Voting-rights advocates decried the controversial measure, saying it targets people of color in a bid to suppress votes for Democratic candidates.

Also on Abbott's agenda are measures that would curb the teaching of critical race theory in schools, punish social media companies for "censoring" conservative viewpoints and bar transgender student athletes from competing on teams that correspond to their gender identity.

"The 87th Legislative Session was a monumental success for the people of Texas, but we have unfinished business to ensure that Texas remains the most exceptional state in America,” Abbott said in an emailed statement.

The governor's list also includes funding for the legislative branch, which he vetoed last month to punish Democrats for their walkout. Democrats have since sued, arguing the veto amounts to an unconstitutional power grab.

Progressive groups blasted Abbott's agenda, saying it does little to remedy problems faced by ordinary Texans, including the state's high uninsured rate and continued problems with its electrical grid. They said its last-minute release signals Abbott's eagerness to sneak through an unpopular agenda.

“While the delay of the special session’s agenda is inexcusable, its contents are even more appalling," said Zenén Jaimes Pérez, deputy director of MOVE Texas Action Fund, which advocates for young voters. "In a few short months, young Texans faced a crumbling power grid, unemployment, and the continuing pandemic. Gov. Abbott and Lt. Gov. Patrick are wasting Texans’ time and money in another attempt to restrict our rights and manipulate the system for their own gain."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Happy Return: After 469 days, I’m back to the theater and ready for more visits
Peachy Keen: In season right now, Hill Country peaches make a fine addition to summer drinks
New documentary Juanito’s Lab chronicles the growth and struggles of a San Antonio musical prodigy
Capturing the Moment: Artist Jennifer Balkan explores the here and now with ‘Pan-demon-ium’
Not even a dose of self-awareness can steer Fast & Furious’ penultimate sequel back on course
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. There's so much poop along the Texas Coast, swimming could make you sick, new report says Read More

  2. Shitty Beaches, Jared Padalecki: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

  3. State museum canceled book event examining slavery’s role in Battle of the Alamo after Texas GOP leaders complained, authors say Read More

  4. A wrongful execution in Texas points to the fallibility of the death penalty Read More

  5. San Antonio-area teen snags $180,000 scholarship via Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation