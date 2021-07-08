Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 8, 2021

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas says he wants '18 more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done'

Posted By on Thu, Jul 8, 2021 at 8:58 AM

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy speaks at a press event in May. - TWITTER / @REPCHIPROY
  • Twitter / @RepChipRoy
  • U.S. Rep. Chip Roy speaks at a press event in May.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, whose district includes San Antonio, was captured on video saying he wants “18 more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done” in Washington as the GOP vies to flip the House and Senate in 2022.

On Tuesday, Activist Lauren Windsor shared the Republican congressman's comments as part of leaked video shot at a recent event hosted by the right-wing group Patriot Voices.

“I don’t vote for anything in the House of Representatives right now,” Roy tells an audience member when he's asked about the White House-backed infrastructure package. He also describes a potential $6 trillion reconciliation plan pushed by Democrats that would include climate change and Medicare expansion as "liberal garbage."

On Wednesday afternoon, Roy doubled down on the sentiments in the clip. In a statement issued to CNN, he pledged to "oppose almost everything that Congress does."

"For the next 18 months, Republicans' job is to do everything that we can to slow down and block the Democrats' radical agenda, and then win the majority and lead," said Roy, whose district also includes the Texas Hill Country and part of Austin.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Happy Return: After 469 days, I’m back to the theater and ready for more visits
Peachy Keen: In season right now, Hill Country peaches make a fine addition to summer drinks
New documentary Juanito’s Lab chronicles the growth and struggles of a San Antonio musical prodigy
Capturing the Moment: Artist Jennifer Balkan explores the here and now with ‘Pan-demon-ium’
Not even a dose of self-awareness can steer Fast & Furious’ penultimate sequel back on course
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. There's so much poop along the Texas Coast, swimming could make you sick, new report says Read More

  2. Shitty Beaches, Jared Padalecki: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

  3. State museum canceled book event examining slavery’s role in Battle of the Alamo after Texas GOP leaders complained, authors say Read More

  4. A wrongful execution in Texas points to the fallibility of the death penalty Read More

  5. San Antonio-area teen snags $180,000 scholarship via Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation