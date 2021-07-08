Rep. Chip Roy of Texas says he wants '18 more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done'

Twitter / @RepChipRoy

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy speaks at a press event in May.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, whose district includes San Antonio, was captured on video saying he wants “18 more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done” in Washington as the GOP vies to flip the House and Senate in 2022.

On Tuesday, Activist Lauren Windsor shared the Republican congressman's comments as part of leaked video shot at a recent event hosted by the right-wing group Patriot Voices.

“I don’t vote for anything in the House of Representatives right now,” Roy tells an audience member when he's asked about the White House-backed infrastructure package. He also describes a potential $6 trillion reconciliation plan pushed by Democrats that would include climate change and Medicare expansion as "liberal garbage."

NEW--> GOP Congressman on bipartisanship: We want "18 more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done" pic.twitter.com/yvsGTNkDGB — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) July 6, 2021

On Wednesday afternoon, Roy doubled down on the sentiments in the clip. In a statement issued to CNN, he pledged to "oppose almost everything that Congress does."

"For the next 18 months, Republicans' job is to do everything that we can to slow down and block the Democrats' radical agenda, and then win the majority and lead," said Roy, whose district also includes the Texas Hill Country and part of Austin.

