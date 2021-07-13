Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

After fleeing during winter freeze, Ted Cruz blasts Texas Democrats for fleeing to kill GOP voting bill

Posted By on Tue, Jul 13, 2021 at 10:24 AM

click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
  • U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

It's hard to tell whether U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, suffers more from a lack of a filter or a lack of any sense of shame.

Either way, Cruz went on Fox News Tuesday morning to blast Democrats in the Texas Legislature for jetting to Washington, D.C., in a bid to kill off a GOP-backed bill that would make it harder to cast ballots in the state.

Of course, Cruz's complaint comes less than six months after he faced withering criticism for fleeing the state during February's devastating ice storm so he could take his family to balmy Cancun. An estimated 700 of his constituents died during the disaster.

In remarks to Fox, Cruz attempted to seize on the "irony" of Democrats being required to present ID to get on their planes while not wanting to expand ID requirements for the voters they represent.

"What you're seeing the Democrats do here is a political stunt," Cruz told Fox, arguing that the lawmakers are against strong election security. "This is at the end of the day politics, and they need to get back to doing their jobs."

Voting-rights groups would dispute Cruz's claim. They have repeatedly argued that the proposed restrictions aren't based in election integrity but rather an effort to make it harder for people of color and other likely Democratic voters to get to the polls.

By midmorning Tuesday, plenty of Twitter users also noted the Cruz's comments dripped with an irony of their own.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Assclown Alert: The John the Baptist of conspiracy theories brought his schtick to Texas
New release collects the works of one-of-a-kind San Antonio composer ‘Blue’ Gene Tyranny
Beyond Mediterranean: Zaatar Lebanese Grill serves up regional specialties worthy of exploring
Happy Return: After 469 days, I’m back to the theater and ready for more visits
Peachy Keen: In season right now, Hill Country peaches make a fine addition to summer drinks
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Former San Antonio mayor Julián Castro lands spot as analyst on NBC News and MSNBC Read More

  2. Democrats in Texas House flying to Washington in bid to shut down voter-restriction bill Read More

  3. GOP voting bills advance in Texas House and Senate after overnight committee hearings Read More

  4. As Delta variant spreads in U.S., COVID-19 cases and positivity rate rising in Bexar County Read More

  5. There's so much poop along the Texas Coast, swimming could make you sick, new report says Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation