After fleeing during winter freeze, Ted Cruz blasts Texas Democrats for fleeing to kill GOP voting bill

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

It's hard to tell whether U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, suffers more from a lack of a filter or a lack of any sense of shame.

Either way, Cruz went on Fox News Tuesday morning to blast Democrats in the Texas Legislature for jetting to Washington, D.C., in a bid to kill off a GOP-backed bill that would make it harder to cast ballots in the state.

Of course, Cruz's complaint comes less than six months after he faced withering criticism for fleeing the state during February's devastating ice storm so he could take his family to balmy Cancun. An estimated 700 of his constituents died during the disaster.

In remarks to Fox, Cruz attempted to seize on the "irony" of Democrats being required to present ID to get on their planes while not wanting to expand ID requirements for the voters they represent.

"What you're seeing the Democrats do here is a political stunt," Cruz told Fox, arguing that the lawmakers are against strong election security. "This is at the end of the day politics, and they need to get back to doing their jobs."

Ted Cruz on Texas Democrats: "It's ironic. As they were getting on their private jet to fly to Washington DC, they almost surely had to show identification to get on that jet." (This is a false equivalency -- people have a right to vote but not a right to board jets.) pic.twitter.com/VXxZ6jMBiE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 13, 2021

Voting-rights groups would dispute Cruz's claim. They have repeatedly argued that the proposed restrictions aren't based in election integrity but rather an effort to make it harder for people of color and other likely Democratic voters to get to the polls.

By midmorning Tuesday, plenty of Twitter users also noted the Cruz's comments dripped with an irony of their own.

Ironic is Ted Cruz complaining about anyone fleeing the state of Texas https://t.co/CIxfcAUOOD — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) July 13, 2021

Hey @tedcruz sure u showed ID while boarding the flight u took to Cancun when u abandoned ur state during the storm that killed 700+ Texans!

Did u know that voting is a fundamental RIGHT & boarding a flight isn’t? — Purple Rain 7🛹 (@PurpleRain713) July 13, 2021

Texas can stop this bullsh!t by just voting for someone else. Then ted can show his ID, board a plane, and spend as much time in Cancun at any time of the year without it having to be his daughters’ idea. He might also have to show proof of vax tho. He’ll protest about that. — Virusamostraraptus (@BarrNunnn) July 13, 2021

