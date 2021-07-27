Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

San Antonio State Rep. Diego Bernal, 2 other Dems will testify in D.C. on voter-restriction bill

Posted By on Tue, Jul 27, 2021 at 5:13 PM

click to enlarge State Rep. Diego Bernal is a Democrat representing San Antonio. - JADE ESTEBAN ESTRADA
  • Jade Esteban Estrada
  • State Rep. Diego Bernal is a Democrat representing San Antonio.
State Rep. Diego Bernal of San Antonio is one of three Democratic members of the Texas Legislature scheduled to appear during a U.S. House hearing on a controversial GOP-backed rewrite of state elections rules.

State Reps. Senfronia Thompson of Houston and Nicole Collier of Fort Worth will also testify Thursday before the civil rights subcommittee of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to a Texas Tribune report.



The three Texas Democrats are among those who broke quorum July 12 by flying to Washington D.C. to stop Republicans from moving forward with a bill that would impose new voting restrictions. They argue the measure, which mirrors others backed by Republicans in statehouses across the country, are intended to keep people of color and other likely Democratic voters away from the polls.

Backers of the Texas bill have claimed it's necessary to protect "election integrity." However, they have repeatedly failed to show evidence of significant voting fraud in the state.

“America is facing the most sweeping assault on the voting rights of the people since passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965,” U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who chairs the subcommittee, said in a statement supplied to the Texas Tribune. “Texas is now Ground Zero in this battle, and we are honored to have these Texas lawmakers come to testify before our subcommittee about the struggle to defend basic democracy in their state.”

In that statement, Raskin said he hoped the Texans' testimony would highlight the need for federal legislation to protect voting rights.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Of Mouse and Man: Gabriel Iglesias lends his voice to Speedy Gonzales in Space Jam sequel
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Isis Romero, 10 p.m. anchor for San Antonio's KSAT 12, announces her firing on Facebook Read More

  2. San Antonio, Bexar County could make workers get vaccinated, setting off possible legal fight Read More

  3. What you need to know about the latest COVID-19 surge and how to stay safe Read More

  4. Gov. Greg Abbott promised “transparency and accountability” for border wall donations. But donors don’t have to use real names. Read More

  5. Black Rifle Coffee denounced extremists — and the far right is pissed Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation