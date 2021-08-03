Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

White House says if Gov. Greg Abbott can't lead on COVD-19, he should 'get out of the way'

Posted By on Tue, Aug 3, 2021 at 4:32 PM

click to enlarge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a press event. - COURTESY PHOTO / OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
  • Courtesy Photo / Office of the Governor
  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a press event.
During Tuesday’s White House press briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki said that if Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won't act to slow the spread of COVID-19, they should “get out of the way and let other people do the job.”

The remark came after a Yahoo News correspondent asked her how much direct responsibility the two Republican governors bear for the spike in delta variant cases. One-third of all U.S. COVID-19 cases reported in the past week were in Florida and Texas, White House pandemic response coordinator Jeff Zients said Monday.



"I think what I said yesterday was that at a point in every leader's life, they have to make a decision about whether they're gonna abide by public health guidelines to save people's lives or whether they're gonna be guided by politics," Psaki said, according to Yahoo News. "And I will let you all be the judge of that. Public health guidelines are pretty clear as it relates to the benefit of vaccination, as it relates to the benefit of masking for communities that are not vaccinated. And you'll hear the president convey later if you are not going to be a part of the solution, if you're not going to be a part of saving people's lives, then get out of the way and let other people do the job."

When the correspondent pushed Psaki to clarify what she meant by "get out of the way," she said the governors shouldn't make it more difficult for municipal officials to issue mask or vaccine requirements.

Abbott, who's running for reelection in 2022, issued recent executive orders prohibiting cities and school districts from instituting mask requirements and barring municipalities from requiring their employees to get vaccinated. However, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner this week directed all city workers to wear masks inside city buildings, effectively bucking governor's order.

For his part, DeSantis has repeatedly downplayed the current rise in cases and doubled down on his refusal to impose mask mandates or business restrictions.

Ranked by the percentage of their populations that has been fully vaccinated, Florida ranks 24th in the nation (49%) and Texas ranks 37th (44%).

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2021
San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Cops in San Antonio suburb arrest man, say he repeatedly hurled bags of cat poo from his vehicle Read More

  2. Gov. Greg Abbott's $250 million 'border wall' is a chain-link fence Read More

  3. Isis Romero, 10 p.m. anchor for San Antonio's KSAT 12, announces her firing on Facebook Read More

  4. With school openings near, parents and teachers say state leaders have stripped them of weapons against COVID-19 Read More

  5. Texas Republican Party sent out fundraising email repeating debunked voter-fraud claim Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation