Saturday, August 7, 2021

San Antonio Democrat Leo Pacheco will resign from Texas House before end of current term

Posted By on Sat, Aug 7, 2021 at 9:09 AM

State Rep. Leo Pacheco speaks to a group during a 2019 appearance. - FACEBOOK / WINDHAND
  • Facebook / Windhand
  • State Rep. Leo Pacheco speaks to a group during a 2019 appearance.
State Rep. Leo Pacheco, D-San Antonio, will resign from the Texas House of Representatives to teach public administration at San Antonio College, the Express-News reports.

Pacheco is in the middle of his second term representing District 118, which includes the southern and eastern portions of Bexar County. A special election will be called to find a replacement, according to the daily. He expects to step down in two to four weeks.



Pacheco was censured by the Bexar County Democratic Party in May for being one of seven Democrats who voted in favor of a controversial bill that allows virtually any adult Texan to carry a firearm without a permit. He served as chair of the Bexar Democrats for four years during the 1990s.

During this summer's special session of the Texas Legislature, Pacheco declined to join other House Democrats when they left the state last month to break quorum. The members flew to Washington D.C. to prevent a vote on a Republican-backed bill that would make it harder for people to vote.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

