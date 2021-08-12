Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 12, 2021

San Antonio's Northside ISD still isn't requiring masks after the county's court victory over Abbott

Posted By on Thu, Aug 12, 2021 at 9:25 AM

click to enlarge Students line up to register this week at NISD's Holmes High School. - TWITTER / @NISD
  • Twitter / @NISD
  • Students line up to register this week at NISD's Holmes High School.
Northside ISD, Bexar County's largest school district, plans to keep masks optional for students and personnel for the time being, even though Metro Health has ordered all districts in the county to require face coverings.

In an email to district employees obtained by the Texas Tribune, Superintendent Brian Woods said he's delaying a mask mandate as Bexar County’s continues its legal fight against Gov. Greg Abbott.



City and county officials won a temporary restraining order against Abbott's order blocking districts from imposing mask requirements. However, the order is expected to expire next week when a state district judge issues a ruling whether to permanently block the governor's order.

“There is still much legal and political wrangling to come,” Woods told district employees in the email.

San Antonio City Attorney Andy Segovia told the Tribune he doesn't expect to pursue legal action against Northside or Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD, which also hasn't adopted a mask mandate. Even so, he warned the districts that not doing so increases the risk to their students.

“Unfortunately, not complying with this mask mandate only increases the possibility that those in their care could be infected with the virus when it’s clear we know it can be avoided,” Segovia said.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Here We Go Again: How bad is San Antonio’s new wave of COVID infections? The choice is yours.
Fast and furious filmmakers will screen movies Wednesday at San Antonio’s 48-Hour Film Fest
The Texas Biennial lands in San Antonio with a program exploring race, immigration and activism
Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2021
San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio-based company will pay out $420,000 over alleged harassment of Black employees Read More

  2. Here We Go Again: How bad is San Antonio’s new wave of COVID infections? The choice is yours. Read More

  3. Judge sides with San Antonio and Bexar County as they ask to override governor on school masks Read More

  4. 'I am frightened by what is coming': Texas hospitals could soon be overwhelmed by COVID-19 caseload, officials say Read More

  5. UTSA modifies course delivery, implements mandatory COVID-19 testing for fall semester Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation