Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19

Posted By on Tue, Aug 17, 2021 at 4:29 PM

click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott has battled municipalities such as San Antonio as they try make their own policies to battle the current wave of COVID-19 cases. - INSTAGRAM / @GOVABBOTT
  • Instagram / @govabbott
  • Gov. Greg Abbott has battled municipalities such as San Antonio as they try make their own policies to battle the current wave of COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19, according to his office.

Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, is not experiencing symptoms and has isolated at the Governor's Mansion, spokesperson Mark Miner said in the statement. The Republican governor also is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.

"The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result," Miner said. "Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently."

Video shared by the Texans for Abbott campaign showed Abbott, without a mask, mingling in packed meeting of the Republican Club at Heritage Park on Monday. No masks are apparent on members of the crowd either.

Abbott has been in court battles with San Antonio, Bexar County and other municipalities over a recent order he handed down preventing local entities from issuing mask mandates, even as a wave of COVID-19 infections is filling hospitals across the state.

In a statement earlier this summer Abbott said "Texans have mastered the safe practices" that prevent the spread of COVID-19, adding that individuals have the right to decide whether they should wear masks.

In the statement from Abbott's office, Miner said that "everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today" has been informed of his positive test. Cecilia Abbott, the first lady, tested negative.

