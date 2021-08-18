ICU doctor says Gov. Abbott's reaction to COVID diagnosis shows he's 'scared' of virus he downplays

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Texas Governor's Office

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference.

In a tweet, emergency room physician Dr. Vin Gupta urged Texans to "take note" of Gov. Greg Abbott's "anxious and scared" reaction after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

After Abbott's office shared news of his positive test, Gupta — a lung doctor and NBC News contributor — tweeted that the Republican governor's quick access to monoclonal therapy even though he's fully vaccinated "shows just how nervous [he] actually is of a virus that he constantly downplays."

Abbott is waging a high-profile court battle to defend his recent executive orders blocking municipalities from enacting mask and vaccine requirements even as they grapple with runaway COVID-19 infections. Texas' spike in cases also comes as children too young to be vaccinated head back to school.

Quickly getting access to monoclonal antibody therapy when you’re the fully vaccinated, asymptomatic Governor of Texas shows just how anxious and scared @GregAbbott_TX actually is of a virus that he constantly downplays.



Hope Texans take note. — Dr. Vin Gupta (@VinGuptaMD) August 17, 2021

Abbott is 63 and is paralyzed from a spinal injury, both of which put him in a higher risk group. However, in a statement released Tuesday, his office said he was suffering no symptoms. What's more, CNBC, citing two sources, reported that the governor told people that he received a third shot as a booster prior to his positive test.

