Wednesday, August 18, 2021

ICU doctor says Gov. Abbott's reaction to COVID diagnosis shows he's 'scared' of virus he downplays

Posted By on Wed, Aug 18, 2021 at 3:40 PM

click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference. - COURTESY PHOTO / TEXAS GOVERNOR'S OFFICE
  • Courtesy Photo / Texas Governor's Office
  • Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference.

In a tweet, emergency room physician Dr. Vin Gupta urged Texans to "take note" of Gov. Greg Abbott's "anxious and scared" reaction after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

After Abbott's office shared news of his positive test, Gupta — a lung doctor and NBC News contributor — tweeted that the Republican governor's quick access to monoclonal therapy even though he's fully vaccinated "shows just how nervous [he] actually is of a virus that he constantly downplays."

Abbott is waging a high-profile court battle to defend his recent executive orders blocking municipalities from enacting mask and vaccine requirements even as they grapple with runaway COVID-19 infections. Texas' spike in cases also comes as children too young to be vaccinated head back to school.

Abbott is 63 and is paralyzed from a spinal injury, both of which put him in a higher risk group. However, in a statement released Tuesday, his office said he was suffering no symptoms. What's more, CNBC, citing two sources, reported that the governor told people that he received a third shot as a booster prior to his positive test.

