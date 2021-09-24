Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 24, 2021

Hours after Trump's demands election audit, Texas orders up election review in four counties

Posted By on Fri, Sep 24, 2021 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge Texas is the latest state to authorize an audit of the 2020 election under pressure from former President Donald Trump despite no evidence of widespread fraud. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • Texas is the latest state to authorize an audit of the 2020 election under pressure from former President Donald Trump despite no evidence of widespread fraud.
Hours after former President Donald J. Trump publicly demanded that Gov. Greg Abbott prioritize legislation allowing an audit of the 2020 election, the office that oversees Texas elections announced it will review the results in four of the state's largest counties.

The announcement by Texas' secretary of state's office demonstrates Trump's continued influence over Republican leaders including Abbott. Under pressure from Trump, multiple state legislatures have approved audits of the election results despite a lack of credible evidence backing up Trump's repeated lies that widespread fraud cost him the White House.



Texas' "forensic audit" will take place in Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties, according to a statement from the secretary of state's office. Even though Trump won the Lone Star State by a five-point margin, he lost three of those four counties. Only Collin County went his way.

Sarah Walker, executive director of voting-rights group Secure Democracy, lamented the spread of pricy election reviews in GOP-controlled states. Since Arizona Republicans authorized the audit of some 2 million ballots, they have spread to other states including Wisconsin, Michigan and now Texas.

"What started out in Arizona seems to spreading across the country, and there's no sign of it coming to an end," Walker said. "This is part of an overall trend to inject hyper-partisanship into elections and breed mistrust in our system."

Walker said Texans should also be concerned that Trump's letter raises the pressure for Abbott and Republicans in the Texas Legislature to pass Senate Bill 16, legislation that would allow candidates to demand elections audits without providing evidence of fraud and force counties to pick up the tab.

"The goal of Trump's letter was very clear," she said. "It's to ensure that the governor makes election review legislation part of this session."

Texas currently has no secretary of state, the official who oversees elections in the state. Abbott hasn't yet appointed a successor to Ruth Hughs, who retired from the position earlier this summer.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Beto O’Rourke on Matthew McConaughey: 'I don’t know how he feels about any of the issues' Read More

  2. San Antonio rolls out Pfizer boosters, begins offering $100 H-E-B gift cards as vaccine incentive Read More

  3. Assclown Alert: The expanding list of municipalities that have tuned out Texas AG Ken Paxton Read More

  4. Tony Gonzales, Haunted Oaks: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

  5. Site compiles stories of outspoken anti-vaxxers, including Texans, who died preventable COVID deaths Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation