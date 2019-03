Funny Is Funny: Comedian Carol Burnett Returns to San Antonio to Reflect on Her Life and Career

click to enlarge Courtesy of Carol Burnett

It’s been more than 40 years since comedian Carol Burnett’s namesake variety TV show went off the air, but the San Antonio native still knows what it takes to make audiences laugh. Burnett, who grew up on the city’s West Side before moving with her grandmother to Hollywood in the late 1930s as a child, will return to her roots when she makes a stop at the Tobin Center on March 19 to reflect on her life and career and take questions from fans. Thecaught up with Burnett, 85, a few weeks ago to talk about her early years in San Antonio and how much TV has changed over the last four decades.Oh, I love it! Once a Texan, always a Texan! I would love it even if I had left when I was six months old.I was pretty surprised by it. They told me a month prior that they were creating a new award for television and that I was going to be the first recipient. The next thing I knew, they said they were going to name it after me! I was amazed!It doesn’t necessarily have to be an actor, just as long as they have a body of work. That could be someone in front of the camera or behind the camera. It could be a writer or a producer. I think of someone like [writer/producer] Norman Lear who has done so much. Then, of course, Betty White!Yes! I remember I was three or four years old and my feet didn’t touch the floor in the movie theater. I was in a San Antonio theater the first time I saw [actor] James Stewart (M) and I fell in love with him. I told my grandmother, “Nanny, I know him! He’s my friend.” She said, “That’s nice, dear. Drink your Ovaltine.”I feel like it could make it today. I can testify to that because [The Carol Burnett Show] comes out on reruns on TV and it holds up. The only thing that dates the shows are the clothes. I’m getting fan mail from 10-year-old kids and teenagers who watch the DVDs or the reruns or YouTube. Funny is funny. I think the reason it holds up is because we weren’t topical. We weren’t talking about what was going on in the news at the time. We just wanted to go out and do a fun, musical variety show every week. I dare people today to watch the dentist sketch with Tim [Conway] and Harvey [Korman] and not laugh. And that sketch is over 40 years old!No network would let me hire Vicki Lawrence today. She was 18 years old and fresh out of high school with no experience. Today, the networks have their hands in casting and in everything else. I’ve done guest spots on sitcoms where I’ll be reading the script and there are 50 people there from the network judging the reading. That’s what they do nowadays. I remember William Paley, who ran CBS when we started, would say, “You guys are the artists. I’m the businessman. You do what you do and I’ll do what I do. I’m leaving you alone.” Nobody would leave you alone today. They all gotta have their say to make their jobs worthwhile.People tell me all the time about how they remember their family would sit together to watch the Saturday night lineup (and). There were only three channels, so we had 30 million people watching us every week! They tell me how it was such a great time to spend with their family watching TV and laughing.$69.50-$179.50, 7:30pm Tue, Mar. 19, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, H-E-B Performance Hall, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org