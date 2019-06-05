48th Annual Texas Folklife Festival Returns to Institute of Texan Cultures This Weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of Texas Folklife Festival

Event Details Texas Folklife Festival @ Institute of Texan Cultures 801 E César Chávez Blvd San Antonio, TX When: Fri., June 7, 5-11 p.m., Sat., June 8, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sun., June 9, 12-7 p.m. Price: $5-$15 Special Events Map

The Texas Folklife Festival — which celebrates the many different cultures that make up Texas’ identity, like a slightly nerdier and (barely) more sober NIOSA — comes each June as a welcome entré to summer. This year’s 48th annual Folklife Festival will feature everything that regular attendees have come to know and love, as well as more than any newbie could possibly have time to enjoy in three days.The Festival, in its quest to bring Texas stories and traditions to life, includes diverse food and drink aplenty — it’s a veritable trip around the culinary world without ever having to leave the grounds — as well as an impressive onslaught of performances ranging from traditional dance and music to cultural ceremonies, storytelling and drama. With five stages in use almost every minute of the day, there’s much to love in the entertainment department. Attendees will also get the chance to buy goods and experience demonstrations from more than 60 artisans representing various cultural backgrounds.Top it all off with roving historians ready to teach or demonstrate aspects of Texas history, opportunities to create and engage and the beautiful host location, and you’ve got one of the only true can’t-miss events of the SA summer.