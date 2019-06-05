Email
Wednesday, June 5, 2019

48th Annual Texas Folklife Festival Returns to Institute of Texan Cultures This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 8:11 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TEXAS FOLKLIFE FESTIVAL
  • Courtesy of Texas Folklife Festival
The Texas Folklife Festival — which celebrates the many different cultures that make up Texas’ identity, like a slightly nerdier and (barely) more sober NIOSA — comes each June as a welcome entré to summer. This year’s 48th annual Folklife Festival will feature everything that regular attendees have come to know and love, as well as more than any newbie could possibly have time to enjoy in three days.

The Festival, in its quest to bring Texas stories and traditions to life, includes diverse food and drink aplenty — it’s a veritable trip around the culinary world without ever having to leave the grounds — as well as an impressive onslaught of performances ranging from traditional dance and music to cultural ceremonies, storytelling and drama. With five stages in use almost every minute of the day, there’s much to love in the entertainment department. Attendees will also get the chance to buy goods and experience demonstrations from more than 60 artisans representing various cultural backgrounds.

Top it all off with roving historians ready to teach or demonstrate aspects of Texas history, opportunities to create and engage and the beautiful host location, and you’ve got one of the only true can’t-miss events of the SA summer.

$5-$15, 5-11pm Fri June 7, 11am-11pm Sat June 8, noon-7pm Sun June 9, UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures, 801 E. César E. Chávez Blvd., (210) 458-2224, texancultures.com.
Texas Folklife Festival
Institute of Texan Cultures
801 E César Chávez Blvd
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., June 7, 5-11 p.m., Sat., June 8, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sun., June 9, 12-7 p.m.
Price: $5-$15
Special Events
Map

