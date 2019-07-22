Elf on the Shelf to Menace San Antonio this Christmas with a New Musical

click to enlarge
It's been well established
that the Elf on the Shelf is at best, creepy
, and at worst, normalizing stalking and surveillance
for children. Still, Santa's spy has become a ubiquitous social media presence each holiday season as well-meaning parents post the shenanigans of their "scout elves" to make kids think their behavior is being reported back to Santa.
And now, for 2019, the phenomenon has a new way to force its elves onto the masses: musical theater. That's right, The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical
is here to bring holiday tidings to the stage, whether you like it or not. The show tells the story of a "particularly impressive" scout elf who must help his human family rekindle the joy of the Christmas spirit after a personal loss, augmented by a plenitude of song and dance.
The new musical won't make it to San Antonio before Christmas, but if you need to keep the kids entertained in the days between Santa's visit and New Year's Eve, the show lands at the Majestic Theatre
on December 28.
Tickets
go on sale on Thursday, July 25.
