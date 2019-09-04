Email
Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Celebrate All Things Photographic This First Friday with Five Innovative Exhibitions

Posted By on Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 1:34 PM

click to enlarge NAÍN LEÓN
  • Naín León
Sure, every First Friday is chockablock with art openings, but with Fotoseptiembre coming into full swing, this month is particularly abuzz with new exhibitions. In addition to a downright cornucopia of official Fotoseptiembre openings on deck, we've rounded up five can't-miss exhibitions that will be sure to brighten up your weekend.

Wendy Bowman: "Nocturnal"
Official Fotoseptiembre Event
click to enlarge WENDY BOWMAN
  • Wendy Bowman
Golden hour, schmolden hour. Wendy Bowman's photo series "Nocturnal" eschews the sun, opting instead to capture nighttime moments lit by synthetic light. In her photos, isolated models awash in colorful neon evoke a neo-noir atmosphere that showcases the transition from the sunny disposition of day to the debauchery of night.

Free, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, September 5, Mercury Project, 538 Roosevelt Ave., (520) 395-6605, mercuryproject.net

 FAKE Gallery Inaugural Exhibition
click to enlarge CHANDLER HEYDON
  • Chandler Heydon
Mark Anthony Martinez and John Paul launch their brand new, experimental pop-up with an exhibition hosted by Flax Studio. FAKE Gallery's inaugural group show includes a wide swath of talent, from first-timers to artistes flexing years of formal training. Featured artists include Jaime De Leon, Allysha Farmer, Chandler Heydon, Zach Jones, Sealia Montalvo, Sergio Ramos, Hannah Strobel, Paul Taylor and Fred Wood.

Free, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 6-9 p.m. Friday, September 6, Flax Studio, 1420 S. Alamo St., (909) 518-2245, flaxstudiosa.com

H. Jennings Sheffield and Chris Ireland: "Inherited Moments"
click to enlarge H. JENNINGS SHEFFIELD
  • H. Jennings Sheffield
Terminal 136's dual exhibition juxtaposes H. Jennings Sheffield's ongoing body of work Tethered with Chris Ireland's photographic diptychs Ordinary Time. Sheffield's collages draw from thousands of self portraits that she has taken of herself performing daily tasks, painstakingly constructed into digital collages of assembled time. Taken over the course of a decade, Ireland's candid portraits capture the "psychology of ritual" of his family in Northeast Ohio, preserving the patterns and routines that measure out the passing days, even – or perhaps especially – in the face of loss or change.

Free, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, September 5 and Friday, September 6, Terminal 136, 136 Blue Star, (210) 458-4391, art.utsa.edu/terminal-136

Brian Caron: "Act Natural"
click to enlarge BRIAN CARON
  • Brian Caron
Inspired by the often odd juxtapositions he often sees when photographing city streets, Brian Caron leans into uncomfortable contrasts in his latest exhibition. Caron's photos overlap on the walls and stretch across the floor of DAMAS' gallery space, positioned in ways that highlight the dichotomy between natural landscapes and artificial constructs.



Free, 6-10 p.m. Thursday, September 5 and Friday, September 6, DAMAS gallery and studio, 1414 S. Alamo St. #202, (207) 653-7608, facebook.com/damas.space

Naín León: "Between Reality and Fiction"
click to enlarge NAÍN LEÓN
  • Naín León
From a traveller standing on sand dunes littered with ephemera cast out from a giant's pockets to a person prostrated nude before the LED screen of a smartphone displaying the unmistakeable F of Facebook's logo, Naín León's photos address the inherent unreality of the images we see on social media. The exhibition features a collection of 16 digitally manipulated photographs and holograms as well as integrated performance and viewer participation.

Free, 6 p.m.-midnight, Friday, September 6, Presa House Gallery, 725 S. Presa St., (210) 913-5842, presahouse.com

