Celebrate All Things Photographic This First Friday with Five Innovative Exhibitions

click to enlarge Naín León



Sure, every First Friday is chockablock with art openings, but with Fotoseptiembre coming into full swing, this month is particularly abuzz with new exhibitions. In addition to a downright cornucopia of official Fotoseptiembre openings on deck, we've rounded up five can't-miss exhibitions that will be sure to brighten up your weekend.

click to enlarge Wendy Bowman

click to enlarge Chandler Heydon

click to enlarge H. Jennings Sheffield

click to enlarge Brian Caron

click to enlarge Naín León

Golden hour, schmolden hour. Wendy Bowman's photo series "Nocturnal" eschews the sun, opting instead to capture nighttime moments lit by synthetic light. In her photos, isolated models awash in colorful neon evoke a neo-noir atmosphere that showcases the transition from the sunny disposition of day to the debauchery of night.Mark Anthony Martinez and John Paul launch their brand new, experimental pop-up with an exhibition hosted by Flax Studio. FAKE Gallery's inaugural group show includes a wide swath of talent, from first-timers to artistes flexing years of formal training. Featured artists include Jaime De Leon, Allysha Farmer, Chandler Heydon, Zach Jones, Sealia Montalvo, Sergio Ramos, Hannah Strobel, Paul Taylor and Fred Wood.Terminal 136's dual exhibition juxtaposes H. Jennings Sheffield's ongoing body of workwith Chris Ireland's photographic diptychs. Sheffield's collages draw from thousands of self portraits that she has taken of herself performing daily tasks, painstakingly constructed into digital collages of assembled time. Taken over the course of a decade, Ireland's candid portraits capture the "psychology of ritual" of his family in Northeast Ohio, preserving the patterns and routines that measure out the passing days, even – or perhaps especially – in the face of loss or change.Inspired by the often odd juxtapositions he often sees when photographing city streets, Brian Caron leans into uncomfortable contrasts in his latest exhibition. Caron's photos overlap on the walls and stretch across the floor of DAMAS' gallery space, positioned in ways that highlight the dichotomy between natural landscapes and artificial constructs.From a traveller standing on sand dunes littered with ephemera cast out from a giant's pockets to a person prostrated nude before the LED screen of a smartphone displaying the unmistakeable F of Facebook's logo, Naín León's photos address the inherent unreality of the images we see on social media. The exhibition features a collection of 16 digitally manipulated photographs and holograms as well as integrated performance and viewer participation.