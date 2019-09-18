Email
Wednesday, September 18, 2019

The Show Must Go On: Dragula Performers to Play San Antonio Dates in Spite of Aztec Show Cancellation

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 1:55 PM

If you were bummed about the Dragula tour being recent cancellation, hold onto your wig for some good news.

San Antonio-based drag performer Shawn Benét, who has been doing drag since 2017 and booking drag shows since last year, is making sure San Antonio gets to see the traveling show's spooky queens perform — even if they won't all be on the same stage.

"Its important to have these artists represented in this city because only mainstream reality tv drag is all that was represented," said Benét who also happens to be an official ambassador for this year's Austin International Drag Festival. "San Antonio has this mentality of what drag should be and I'm here to show this city that all drag is valid and that there are many avenues of drag that deserve to be represented in this cookie cutter scene."

Before the show's Wednesday, October 16 stop at the Aztec was scuttled, Benét had lined up slate of appearances for queens from the show.



For those who don’t know, Dragula is a club night act-turned-TV program where drag queens who express themselves in macabre and avant-garde makeup compete for the title of Drag Supermonster.

What follows is a list of upcoming Alamo City shows featuring Dragula performers. Prices, times and locations vary.

Shawn Benéts MadHouse with Ursula Major Saturday, September 28

House of Coven: Samhain with Monikkie Shame Thursday, October 31

Shawn Benéts MadHouse with YOVSKA!!! Saturday, November 30

Shawn Benéts MadHouse with Hollow Eve Saturday, December 28

Shawn Benéts MadHouse with Maddelynn Hatter Saturday, January 25

Shawn Benéts MadHouse with Maxi Glamour Saturday, February 29

For more information follow the official Shawn Benéts MadHouse Facebook page.

