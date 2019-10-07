Email
Monday, October 7, 2019

Goofball Comedian Tim Heidecker's New Movie Comes to San Antonio Theaters for One Night Only on Wednesday

Posted By on Mon, Oct 7, 2019 at 2:43 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MAGNOLIA PICTURES
  • Courtesy of Magnolia Pictures
Adult Swim fans are having a big week here in the Alamo City. This weekend, Adult Swim's anarchist anti-talk show host Eric André will bring his Legalize Everything tour to the Tobin Center, but before that fans of wacky sketch comedy series Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! can see the latest offering from one half of the dynamic duo.

On Wednesday, Tim Heidecker fans can get a sneak peek at his new film Mister America, a mockumentary spinoff of his web series On Cinema at the Cinema, in which Heidecker and Gregg Turkington star as fictionalized versions of themselves.


In Mister America, Heidecker's life is in ruins after being tried for the murder of twenty teenagers who died using a "nutritional vape" that he promoted at his homegrown EDM fest, the Electric Sun Desert Music Festival. Rather than do some introspection about his life choices, Heidecker chooses to go after the prosecutor on his case – San Bernadino District Attorney Vincent Rosetti –launching a campaign to unseat him in the 2018 local election.

Ever Heidecker's foil, Turkington saliently points out in the trailer that Heidecker's campaign has a snowball's chance in hell: "[It's] not gonna really happen because he's not a lawyer, he doesn't live in San Bernadino..."



Heidecker's counterpoint? "Hey Gregg? Stay out of my movie."

After film's credits roll on Wednesday, audiences can stick around for a special discussion between Heidecker and Turkington plus a deleted scene from the film. These two tidbits are for theater-goers only, and won't be available when the movie drops on VOD on Friday, October 11.

Anyone who's interested in Mister America but doesn't have time to bone up on 10 seasons of On Cinema can get a quick overview from Adult Swim's Justin Gaynor, who boiled down the timeline in a helpful 10 minute video:


$12.50, 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, Regal Cinemas Huebner Oaks Stadium 14 & RPX, 11075 I.H. 10 West Ste. 1H, (844) 462-7342, regmovies.com/theatres/regal-huebner-oaks-rpx.

$11.75, 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, Alamo Drafthouse Park North, 618 N.W. Loop 410, (210) 677-8500, drafthouse.com/san-antonio.
Event Details Mister America at Alamo Drafthouse Park North
@ Alamo Drafthouse Park North
618 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., Oct. 9, 8 p.m.
Price: $11.75
Buy Tickets
Film
Map

