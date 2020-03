Contemporary Art Month Launches Virtual Tour to Keep Celebrating San Antonio Exhibitions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Contemporary Art Month (CAM) isn't letting COVID-19 put a dent in its style.As event organizers all over San Antonio slammed the pause button over the weekend, CAM worked up a clever solution help folks still be able to look at the many scrapped art openings.In a statement released on Saturday, CAM organizers requested San Antonio artists and galleries share their planned exhibitions in the form of virtual tours so they can be enjoyed by art aficionados from the safety and comfort of their own homes. CAM offered to boost their signal by sharing them on its Facebook and Instagram accounts.Anyone with art to share need only tag CAM — whose Instagram handle is @contemporaryartmonthsa — in their posts.So far, CAM has shared two virtual tours on its Facebook page: a walk-through of "LOS WIERDOS TEXINOS" at SPACE C7 courtesy of Jeff Wheeler and a personal tour of "Wildflowers" at the Mexican Cultural Institute by Jesus Toro Martinez.While the CAMMIE Awards Ceremony has been cancelled, this year's winners will still be announced online. For judging consideration, CAM organizers have requested that either three representative images from solo exhibitions or a single image representing each artist in a group exhibition be submitted via email to info@contempoaryartmonth.com Locals who virtually peruse this month's exhibitions can vote for the People's Choice CAMMIE online

