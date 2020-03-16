Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 16, 2020

Contemporary Art Month Launches Virtual Tour to Keep Celebrating San Antonio Exhibitions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 12:33 PM

click to enlarge Carlos Hernandez and the Amazing Hancock Brothers at SPACE C7 on March 14 - COURTESY OF SPACE C7
  • Courtesy of SPACE C7
  • Carlos Hernandez and the Amazing Hancock Brothers at SPACE C7 on March 14
Contemporary Art Month (CAM) isn't letting COVID-19 put a dent in its style.

As event organizers all over San Antonio slammed the pause button over the weekend, CAM worked up a clever solution help folks still be able to look at the many scrapped art openings.

In a statement released on Saturday, CAM organizers requested San Antonio artists and galleries share their planned exhibitions in the form of virtual tours so they can be enjoyed by art aficionados from the safety and comfort of their own homes. CAM offered to boost their signal by sharing them on its Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Anyone with art to share need only tag CAM — whose Instagram handle is @contemporaryartmonthsa — in their posts.




So far, CAM has shared two virtual tours on its Facebook page: a walk-through of "LOS WIERDOS TEXINOS" at SPACE C7 courtesy of Jeff Wheeler and a personal tour of "Wildflowers" at the Mexican Cultural Institute by Jesus Toro Martinez.


While the CAMMIE Awards Ceremony has been cancelled, this year's winners will still be announced online. For judging consideration, CAM organizers have requested that either three representative images from solo exhibitions or a single image representing each artist in a group exhibition be submitted via email to info@contempoaryartmonth.com.

Locals who virtually peruse this month's exhibitions can vote for the People's Choice CAMMIE online.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Father, Daughter Go Viral for Their Version of Flip the Switch Challenge Read More

  2. Every San Antonio Event Canceled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  3. Fiesta Postponed Due to Coronavirus, San Antonio Festival Rescheduled to November Read More

  4. While the Rest of the World Shuts Down Due to Coronavirus, Big Brother is Casting in San Antonio Read More

  5. The Gatekeepers: Furor Over Centro de Artes’ Exhibition Raises Questions About How Much Say the City Has Over Arts Content Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation