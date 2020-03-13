Every San Antonio Event Canceled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

click to enlarge
Revelers flood the popular Night in Old San Antonio Event during a past Fiesta.
With all gatherings of 500 people or more banned
for at least a week, a lot of San Antonians' social calendars are in turmoil. To make things easier, we've compiled a list of event postponements and cancellations across town.
This article will be periodically updated with new information.
Suspended:
All Pearl programming is suspended until further notice, including the Weekend Farmers Market. The Gustav Geysers splash pad is also being turned off as a precaution. Businesses and restaurants at Pearl will remain open on a case-by-case basis.
Canceled:
Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair at Market Square, originally scheduled for March 12-15.
Canceled:
St. Patrick's Day Festival and Parade and Dyeing of the River Green at the River Walk, originally scheduled for March 14-17.
Closed:
The Witte Museum will close to the public by the end of the day on March 13 and will remain closed through March 20.
Canceled:
62nd Annual San Antonio Folk Dance Festival, originally scheduled for March 14.
Postponed: FL!GHT Camp 2020
, originally scheduled for March 27-29.
Suspended:
The Tobin Center has suspended its programming and is rescheduling all performances through April 25. Details regarding affected events can be found here
.
Postponed:
One Night With You, starring Dean Z at the Empire Theatre has been rescheduled for September 5.
Postponed:
Alamo City Jazz Series with Warren Hill + Cindy Bradley, originally scheduled for March 13 at the Empire Theatre.
Canceled:
Orville Peck at Paper Tiger on March 15.
Canceled: Freight Gallery & Studios
Second Saturday exhibitions on March 14.
Postponed: Fiesta 2020
has been rescheduled for November 5-15.
Postponed: San Antonio Flavor
, originally scheduled for March 19.
Suspended: NBA season
has been suspended.
Suspended:
San Antonio FC matches have been suspended for 30 days per a United Soccer League decision.
Suspended:
UIL State Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome.
Canceled:
Girls Empowerment Summit at Palo Alto College, originally scheduled for March 13-14.
Postponed: Smoke BBQ Music Festival
, originally scheduled for March 13.
Canceled:
Univision's Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair, originally scheduled for March 13-15.
Postponed:
Comedian Ali Wong
has rescheduled her Saturday, March 14 shows at the Majestic Theatre for August 15.
Postponed:
Banda MS rescheduled its March 14 concert at Freeman Coliseum for August 29.
Postponed:
SAWS' March 14 Spring Bloom event.
Postponed:
14th Annual Fest of Tails at McAllister Park, originally scheduled for March 14.
Suspended:
The San Antonio Museum of Art has suspended public programming until April 10. SAMA will remain open during regular operating hours.
Suspended:
The McNay Art Museum
has suspended all public programming until further notice. The McNay will remain open during regular operating hours.
Canceled:
Hemisfair has canceled all of its community programming for the month of March.
Postponed: Artpace
has postponed its 25th anniversary gala. It will remain open during regular opening hours and the March 19 Spring 2020 Artist-in-Residence Exhibitions opening is currently proceeding as planned.
Canceled: FORM Gallery
is closed until further notice, and will not participate in Second Saturday on March 14.
Canceled:
Comal Country Music Show, originally scheduled for March 17.
Postponed:
Dance Gavin Dance's March 18 concert at VIBES Event Center.
Postponed:
Glass Animals at the Aztec Theatre, originally scheduled for March 18-19.
Postponed:
Dan + Shay's March 19 concert at the Alamodome has been rescheduled for August 1.
Postponed:
Combate Americas San Antonio MMA World Championship, originally scheduled for March 27 at the Freeman Coliseum.
Canceled:
San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame Tribute, originally scheduled for March 28. Inductions will take place next year on February 27.
Postponed:
Ally Brooke at the Aztec Theatre, originally scheduled for March 29.
Postponed:
2020 Craft Brewers Conference, originally scheduled for March 29-April 1.
Canceled:
Valero Texas Open golf tournament, originally scheduled for April 2-5.
Postponed:
Taco Fest: Music y Mas at UTSA Downtown Campus, originally scheduled for April 4.
Postponed:
Kenny Chesney's May 23 concert at the Alamodome.
