Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 13, 2020

Every San Antonio Event Canceled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted By on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge Revelers flood the popular Night in Old San Antonio Event during a past Fiesta. - BK MKEE
  • BK MKee
  • Revelers flood the popular Night in Old San Antonio Event during a past Fiesta.
With all gatherings of 500 people or more banned for at least a week, a lot of San Antonians' social calendars are in turmoil. To make things easier, we've compiled a list of event postponements and cancellations across town.

This article will be periodically updated with new information.

Suspended: All Pearl programming is suspended until further notice, including the Weekend Farmers Market. The Gustav Geysers splash pad is also being turned off as a precaution. Businesses and restaurants at Pearl will remain open on a case-by-case basis.

Canceled: Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair at Market Square, originally scheduled for March 12-15.



Canceled: St. Patrick's Day Festival and Parade and Dyeing of the River Green at the River Walk, originally scheduled for March 14-17.

Closed: The Witte Museum will close to the public by the end of the day on March 13 and will remain closed through March 20.

Canceled: 62nd Annual San Antonio Folk Dance Festival, originally scheduled for March 14.

Postponed: FL!GHT Camp 2020, originally scheduled for March 27-29.

Suspended: The Tobin Center has suspended its programming and is rescheduling all performances through April 25. Details regarding affected events can be found here.

Postponed: One Night With You, starring Dean Z at the Empire Theatre has been rescheduled for September 5.

Postponed: Alamo City Jazz Series with Warren Hill + Cindy Bradley, originally scheduled for March 13 at the Empire Theatre.

Canceled: Orville Peck at Paper Tiger on March 15.

Canceled: Freight Gallery & Studios Second Saturday exhibitions on March 14.

Postponed: Fiesta 2020 has been rescheduled for November 5-15.

Postponed: San Antonio Flavor, originally scheduled for March 19.

Suspended: NBA season has been suspended.

Suspended: San Antonio FC matches have been suspended for 30 days per a United Soccer League decision.

Suspended: UIL State Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome.

Canceled: Girls Empowerment Summit at Palo Alto College, originally scheduled for March 13-14.

Postponed: Smoke BBQ Music Festival, originally scheduled for March 13.

Canceled: Univision's Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair, originally scheduled for March 13-15.

Postponed: Comedian Ali Wong has rescheduled her Saturday, March 14 shows at the Majestic Theatre for August 15.

Postponed: Banda MS rescheduled its March 14 concert at Freeman Coliseum for August 29.

Postponed: SAWS' March 14 Spring Bloom event.

Postponed: 14th Annual Fest of Tails at McAllister Park, originally scheduled for March 14.

Suspended: The San Antonio Museum of Art has suspended public programming until April 10. SAMA will remain open during regular operating hours.

Suspended: The McNay Art Museum has suspended all public programming until further notice. The McNay will remain open during regular operating hours.

Canceled: Hemisfair has canceled all of its community programming for the month of March.

Postponed: Artpace has postponed its 25th anniversary gala. It will remain open during regular opening hours and the March 19 Spring 2020 Artist-in-Residence Exhibitions opening is currently proceeding as planned.

Canceled: FORM Gallery is closed until further notice, and will not participate in Second Saturday on March 14.

Canceled: Comal Country Music Show, originally scheduled for March 17.

Postponed: Dance Gavin Dance's March 18 concert at VIBES Event Center.

Postponed: Glass Animals at the Aztec Theatre, originally scheduled for March 18-19.

Postponed: Dan + Shay's March 19 concert at the Alamodome has been rescheduled for August 1.

Postponed: Combate Americas San Antonio MMA World Championship, originally scheduled for March 27 at the Freeman Coliseum.

Canceled: San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame Tribute, originally scheduled for March 28. Inductions will take place next year on February 27.

Postponed: Ally Brooke at the Aztec Theatre, originally scheduled for March 29.

Postponed: 2020 Craft Brewers Conference, originally scheduled for March 29-April 1.

Canceled: Valero Texas Open golf tournament, originally scheduled for April 2-5.

Postponed: Taco Fest: Music y Mas at UTSA Downtown Campus, originally scheduled for April 4.

Postponed: Kenny Chesney's May 23 concert at the Alamodome.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Father, Daughter Go Viral for Their Version of Flip the Switch Challenge Read More

  2. Gregg Popovich Tells Fans to Rewatch Spurs' Winning Games After NBA Suspends Season Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  3. Fiesta Postponed Due to Coronavirus, San Antonio Festival Rescheduled to November Read More

  4. Comedian Ali Wong's Saturday Shows in San Antonio Postponed Due to Coronavirus Read More

  5. Hit Netflix Show Queer Eye Filming Season Six in Texas Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation