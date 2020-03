The Public Theater Announces Major Shifts in Production Schedule Due to Coronavirus

As San Antonians begin to hunker down in their homes to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases, the Public Theater has announced that it's postponing its current production, along with several upcoming ones.On Monday morning, the Public said it's postponed the current production ofuntil further notice, and tentatively postponed its upcoming production of the musicaluntil April 24.Moving forward, the production ofis delayed until further notice, andandhave been cancelled. As it currently stands, the July and August productions ofandwill proceed as scheduled.In the meantime, the Public is looking at alternate ways of sharing the affected productions with theater-loving San Antonians. "We are investigating live video-streamed reading workshops of," the company said in a statement.A running list of event cancellations in San Antonio can be found here

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.