Monday, March 16, 2020

The Public Theater Announces Major Shifts in Production Schedule Due to Coronavirus

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 10:16 AM

click to enlarge A promotional image for Admissions - SIGGI RAGNAR
  • Siggi Ragnar
  • A promotional image for Admissions
As San Antonians begin to hunker down in their homes to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases, the Public Theater has announced that it's postponing its current production, along with several upcoming ones.

On Monday morning, the Public said it's postponed the current production of Admissions until further notice, and tentatively postponed its upcoming production of the musical Bright Star until April 24.

Moving forward, the production of Lonely Planet is delayed until further notice, and More Better Beautiful and Amélie have been cancelled. As it currently stands, the July and August productions of Into the Woods and Fade will proceed as scheduled.

In the meantime, the Public is looking at alternate ways of sharing the affected productions with theater-loving San Antonians. "We are investigating live video-streamed reading workshops of More Better Beautiful," the company said in a statement.



A running list of event cancellations in San Antonio can be found here.

