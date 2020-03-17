Tuesday, March 17, 2020
San Antonio Icons the Alamo and the Poteet Strawberry Festival Taken Out By the Coronavirus
By Kelly Merka Nelson
March 17, 2020
Oh, how the mighty have fallen.
If it wasn't already abundantly clear how serious the COVID-19 pandemic is, then this news might serve as a wake-up call: on Monday, the Alamo announced that it would close indefinitely, and the Poteet Strawberry Festival was officially postponed until the fall.
Don't worry — we can all remember the Alamo from the safety of our own homes. Anyone that needs a reminder need only to follow @officialalamo on Facebook
, Instagram
or Twitter
.
A running list of event cancellations in San Antonio can be found here
.
