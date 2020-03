San Antonio Icons the Alamo and the Poteet Strawberry Festival Taken Out By the Coronavirus

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.If it wasn't already abundantly clear how serious the COVID-19 pandemic is, then this news might serve as a wake-up call: on Monday, the Alamo announced that it would close indefinitely, and the Poteet Strawberry Festival was officially postponed until the fall.Don't worry — we can all remember the Alamo from the safety of our own homes. Anyone that needs a reminder need only to follow @officialalamo on Facebook Instagram or Twitter A running list of event cancellations in San Antonio can be found here

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.