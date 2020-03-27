San Antonio Book Festival Releases Quarantine Reading List

Friday, March 27, 2020
The San Antonio Book Festival
was among the many local events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but its organizers aren't going to let that slide by without a few choice words.
To keep local readers entertained while we shelter in place, SABF put together a reading list split into categories based on what we may need right now, from (unfortunately) topical apocalyptic fiction to pleasant distractions.
The festival, a free day-long event honoring local and national authors and the art of storytelling, was originally slated for April 4 at the Central Library and the Southwest School of Art.
SABF Quarantine Reading List
If You Feel Like Confronting the Pandemic Head-On:
Fiction:
Cold Storage
by David Koepp
The Memory Police
by Yoko Ogawa
Severance
by Ling Ma
Station Eleven
by Emily St. John Mandel
The Dog Stars
by Peter Heller
Nonfiction:
Pale Rider: The Spanish Flu of 1918 and How it Changed the World
by Laura Spinney
If You'd Rather Be Distracted:
Fiction:
The Jetsetters
by Amanda Eyre Ward
A Good Neighborhood
by Therese Anne Fowler
Simon the Fiddler
by Paulette Jiles
Nonfiction:
The Hunt for History
by Nathan Raab
The Falcon Thief
by Joshua Hammer
The Rumi Prescription
by Melody Moezzi
For Kids/Teens Stuck at Home:
Kids:
Wayside School Beneath the Cloud of Doom
by Louis Sachar
Prairie Lotus
by Linda Sue Park
Amal Unbound
by Aisha Saeeed
Teens:
Tigers, Not Daughters
by Samantha Mabry
The Hand on the Wall
by Maureen Johnson
Bull
by David Elliot
