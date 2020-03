San Antonio Book Festival Releases Quarantine Reading List

The San Antonio Book Festival was among the many local events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but its organizers aren't going to let that slide by without a few choice words.To keep local readers entertained while we shelter in place, SABF put together a reading list split into categories based on what we may need right now, from (unfortunately) topical apocalyptic fiction to pleasant distractions.The festival, a free day-long event honoring local and national authors and the art of storytelling, was originally slated for April 4 at the Central Library and the Southwest School of Art.by David Koeppby Yoko Ogawaby Ling Maby Emily St. John Mandelby Peter Hellerby Laura Spinneyby Amanda Eyre Wardby Therese Anne Fowlerby Paulette Jilesby Nathan Raabby Joshua Hammerby Melody Moezziby Louis Sacharby Linda Sue Parkby Aisha Saeeedby Samantha Mabryby Maureen Johnsonby David Elliot

