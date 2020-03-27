Email
Friday, March 27, 2020

San Antonio Book Festival Releases Quarantine Reading List

Posted By on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge KNOPF DOUBLEDAY PUBLISHING
  • Knopf Doubleday Publishing
The San Antonio Book Festival was among the many local events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but its organizers aren't going to let that slide by without a few choice words.

To keep local readers entertained while we shelter in place, SABF put together a reading list split into categories based on what we may need right now, from (unfortunately) topical apocalyptic fiction to pleasant distractions.

The festival, a free day-long event honoring local and national authors and the art of storytelling, was originally slated for April 4 at the Central Library and the Southwest School of Art.

SABF Quarantine Reading List



If You Feel Like Confronting the Pandemic Head-On:
Fiction:
Cold Storage by David Koepp
The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa
Severance by Ling Ma
Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
The Dog Stars by Peter Heller

Nonfiction:
Pale Rider: The Spanish Flu of 1918 and How it Changed the World by Laura Spinney

If You'd Rather Be Distracted:
Fiction:
The Jetsetters by Amanda Eyre Ward
A Good Neighborhood by Therese Anne Fowler
Simon the Fiddler by Paulette Jiles

Nonfiction:
The Hunt for History by Nathan Raab
The Falcon Thief by Joshua Hammer
The Rumi Prescription by Melody Moezzi

For Kids/Teens Stuck at Home:
Kids:
Wayside School Beneath the Cloud of Doom by Louis Sachar
Prairie Lotus by Linda Sue Park
Amal Unbound by Aisha Saeeed
Teens:
Tigers, Not Daughters by Samantha Mabry
The Hand on the Wall by Maureen Johnson
Bull by David Elliot

