Gamer Recreates San Antonio's Fiesta in Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Porta Potties and All

click image
-
Twitter / MeilissaMontoya
¡Viva Virtual Fiesta!
Though she's far from
the only one
finding a way to celebrate San Antonio's beloved holiday on the web, gamer Melissa Montoya appears to be the first to combine it with a recent video game sensation
: Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
On Sunday, Montoya, who lives in Austin, tweeted
a series of screen captures of the Fiesta celebration she hosted
on her Animal Crossing island getaway over the weekend.
click image
-
Twitter / MeilissaMontoya
-
The Bud Light and Dos Equis-branded tables are a nice touch
"This time of year is Fiesta time in San Antonio, but sadly it got postponed," she tweeted
. "But it’s okay, because I decided to throw a fiesta on my Animal Crossing island!"
Using a clever mix of existing in-game items and Animal Crossing's extensive options for customization
, Montoya was able to recreate the Fiesta experience within the popular game.
click to enlarge
-
Twitter / MeilissaMontoya
-
We miss Fiesta, but we don't miss these lines
In addition to well-known Fiesta features such as live music and booths
selling flower crowns, cascarones and aguas fresca, Montoya captured the puro essence of Fiesta festivities with details including a Selena cover band
and long lines at the porta potties
, not to mention the extra-authentic touch of confetti and beer bottles
littering the streets.
Another nice dash of realism? Inescapable beer branding
.
click image
-
Twitter / MeilissaMontoya
-
A player orders from the tacos y gorditas booth designed by @SpecksyVal
Since Animal Crossing's food options are limited to fruit
and veg
, chicken on a stick wasn't on the menu. Thankfully, plenty of tacos and gorditas were available with some design help
from Montoya's friend @SpecksyVal
.
Whether they were decked out in their Fiesta best — or a patented Fiesta sucia
lewk — it looks like Montoya and her pals had about as much fun as you can without being at the real thing.
