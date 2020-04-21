Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Gamer Recreates San Antonio's Fiesta in Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Porta Potties and All

Posted By on Tue, Apr 21, 2020 at 10:18 AM

click image TWITTER / MEILISSAMONTOYA
  • Twitter / MeilissaMontoya
¡Viva Virtual Fiesta!

Though she's far from the only one finding a way to celebrate San Antonio's beloved holiday on the web, gamer Melissa Montoya appears to be the first to combine it with a recent video game sensation: Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

On Sunday, Montoya, who lives in Austin, tweeted a series of screen captures of the Fiesta celebration she hosted on her Animal Crossing island getaway over the weekend.

click image The Bud Light and Dos Equis-branded tables are a nice touch - TWITTER / MEILISSAMONTOYA
  • Twitter / MeilissaMontoya
  • The Bud Light and Dos Equis-branded tables are a nice touch
"This time of year is Fiesta time in San Antonio, but sadly it got postponed," she tweeted. "But it’s okay, because I decided to throw a fiesta on my Animal Crossing island!"




Using a clever mix of existing in-game items and Animal Crossing's extensive options for customization, Montoya was able to recreate the Fiesta experience within the popular game.

click to enlarge We miss Fiesta, but we don't miss these lines - TWITTER / MEILISSAMONTOYA
  • Twitter / MeilissaMontoya
  • We miss Fiesta, but we don't miss these lines
In addition to well-known Fiesta features such as live music and booths selling flower crowns, cascarones and aguas fresca, Montoya captured the puro essence of Fiesta festivities with details including a Selena cover band and long lines at the porta potties, not to mention the extra-authentic touch of confetti and beer bottles littering the streets.

Another nice dash of realism? Inescapable beer branding.

click image A player orders from the tacos y gorditas booth designed by @SpecksyVal - TWITTER / MEILISSAMONTOYA
  • Twitter / MeilissaMontoya
  • A player orders from the tacos y gorditas booth designed by @SpecksyVal
Since Animal Crossing's food options are limited to fruit and veg, chicken on a stick wasn't on the menu. Thankfully, plenty of tacos and gorditas were available with some design help from Montoya's friend @SpecksyVal.

Whether they were decked out in their Fiesta best — or a patented Fiesta sucia lewk — it looks like Montoya and her pals had about as much fun as you can without being at the real thing.

