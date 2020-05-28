Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, May 28, 2020

San Antonio's McNay Art Museum Will Reopen at the End of June

Posted By on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MCNAY ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
The McNay Art Museum soon will join Artpace and the San Antonio Museum of Art in reopening.

Though the latter two cultural institutions are allowing visitors to return, the Alamo City's modern art museum will remain closed until late June.



The McNay's doors will open to members on Wednesday, June 24, then to all visitors on Friday, June 26. On Thursday, June 25, it will close at 6 p.m. but resume its H-E-B Free Thursday Night extended hours on July 2 from 4-9 p.m.

The museum has adopted safety protocols to protect visitors and staff, including a 25% capacity limit and the requirement that anyone over the age of 2 wear a face mask. To reduce contact, admission tickets can be purchased online.

All programming and special events, including weddings and event rentals, are postponed through July 31. Additional information and updates regarding events is available on the McNay's website.

