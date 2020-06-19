Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Friday, June 19, 2020

San Antonio's DoSeum Set to Reopen Next Week

Posted By on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 11:07 AM

click image TWITTER / THEDOSEUM
  • Twitter / TheDoSeum
Although COVID-19 cases continue to rise in San Antonio, the DoSeum is set to reopen next week with new precautionary measures in place.

The hands-on children's museum will reopen to members June 22-28, then to the general public on starting on Monday, June 29. During the members-only week, healthcare workers will also receive free admission.



The DoSeum, which specializes in hands-on displays and activities, won't reopen all of its exhibits. Its Bubble Pavilion, Big Climb and Sand Yard will remain closed, and it has set a capacity limit on all exhibits.

Face masks will be required, and all guests — including members — will be required to make reservations online prior to a visit.

"We have certainly missed our guests and are excited to welcome our community back into our space. As we re-open our doors and implement a phased reopening model, we remain devoted to providing families a safe space for joyful discovery while continuing to prioritize their safety and health," DoSeum CEO Dan Menelly said in a statement.

