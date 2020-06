San Antonio's DoSeum Set to Reopen Next Week

click image Twitter / TheDoSeum

Although COVID-19 cases continue to rise in San Antonio, the DoSeum is set to reopen next week with new precautionary measures in place.The hands-on children's museum will reopen to members June 22-28, then to the general public on starting on Monday, June 29. During the members-only week, healthcare workers will also receive free admission.The DoSeum, which specializes in hands-on displays and activities, won't reopen all of its exhibits. Its Bubble Pavilion, Big Climb and Sand Yard will remain closed, and it has set a capacity limit on all exhibits.Face masks will be required, and all guests — including members — will be required to make reservations online prior to a visit."We have certainly missed our guests and are excited to welcome our community back into our space. As we re-open our doors and implement a phased reopening model, we remain devoted to providing families a safe space for joyful discovery while continuing to prioritize their safety and health," DoSeum CEO Dan Menelly said in a statement.