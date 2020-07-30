VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Thursday, July 30, 2020

San Antonio Spurs Back on the Court Friday After 20-Week Delay

Posted By on Thu, Jul 30, 2020 at 1:19 PM

The San Antonio Spurs restart their 2019-20 season Friday evening when they go head to head with the Sacramento Kings.

The last time the Spurs took the court for a regular season game was March 10. On March 11, the National Basketball Association suspended the season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.



On June 26, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association finalized a plan to restart the season on July 30 with 22 teams. All games will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

The Spurs were one of six teams invited back that were not holding a playoff seed in their respective conference when the season was suspended. Between July 31 and August 13, the Spurs will compete in eight “seeding games” to officially end the regular season.

According to the NBA: “At the conclusion of the seeding games, if the eighth seed is four games or fewer ahead of the ninth seed, those teams would compete in a play-in tournament to determine the eighth playoff seed.”

The Spurs are currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-36 record. They are half a game behind the 9th seeded Portland Trailblazers and four games behind the 8th seeded Memphis Grizzlies. If the Spurs can clench a seed and make the playoffs, it would mark their 23rd consecutive postseason. This would break the record set by the Syracuse Nationals, which started in 1950.

The Spurs seem up for the challenge, but it is going to be tough without starting forward LaMarcus Aldridge in the lineup. He is out for the remainder of the season after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his shoulder in late May.

All eight seeding games will be televised on Fox Sports Southwest and broadcast on News Radio 1200 WOAI and KXTN 1350 AM.

For a complete schedule of the Spurs’ remaining regular season games, visit Spurs.com.

