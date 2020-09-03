San Antonio Woman's Vintage Selena T-Shirt Launches Online Bidding War

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy of Jon Garcia
A San Antonio woman's online auction of old clothes to raise money for a trip and upgrade her wardrobe has touched off a bidding war that hit $5,100 at press time.
The object of those rapid-fire bids? A 1996-era Selena T-shirt.
Briana Garcia put a shirt honoring the late Tejano queen up for bid via OfferUp on Monday at 11 p.m. with a $25 starting bid. By 3 a.m., someone had already offered $300 to pick up the shirt immediately, according to an email from Jon Garcia, her brother.
The Garcia siblings did some research and found an identical T-shirt priced online at $1300 and a knock-off for $900. By Tuesday evening, bidding on Briana Garcia's shirt reached $425.
"[It's] going up a bit more every hour with bids coming from multiple people on multiple sites," Jon Garcia said.
Anyone hoping to get in on the action better have a fat wallet or a good credit limit. Bids for the garment via an eBay listing
reached $5,100 Wednesday night.
The shirt is still parked at that price at press time. But, with almost five days left on the clock, it seems likely that deep-pocketed Selena fans may keep the bidding war alive.
