No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 3, 2020

San Antonio Woman's Vintage Selena T-Shirt Launches Online Bidding War

Posted By and on Thu, Sep 3, 2020 at 10:35 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF JON GARCIA
  • Photo Courtesy of Jon Garcia
A San Antonio woman's online auction of old clothes to raise money for a trip and upgrade her wardrobe has touched off a bidding war that hit $5,100 at press time.

The object of those rapid-fire bids? A 1996-era Selena T-shirt.



Briana Garcia put a shirt honoring the late Tejano queen up for bid via OfferUp on Monday at 11 p.m. with a $25 starting bid. By 3 a.m., someone had already offered $300 to pick up the shirt immediately, according to an email from Jon Garcia, her brother. 

The Garcia siblings did some research and found an identical T-shirt priced online at $1300 and a knock-off for $900. By Tuesday evening, bidding on Briana Garcia's shirt reached $425.

"[It's] going up a bit more every hour with bids coming from multiple people on multiple sites," Jon Garcia said.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF JON GARCIA
  • Photo Courtesy of Jon Garcia
Anyone hoping to get in on the action better have a fat wallet or a good credit limit. Bids for the garment via an eBay listing reached $5,100 Wednesday night.

The shirt is still parked at that price at press time. But, with almost five days left on the clock, it seems likely that deep-pocketed Selena fans may keep the bidding war alive.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Podcaster Joe Rogan Officially Makes His Move to Texas Read More

  2. San Antonio Public Television Station KLRN Launches Online Streaming Read More

  3. Alamo City Theatre Premieres Drive-In Shakespeare Experience This Weekend Read More

  4. PechaKucha San Antonio Returns for Second Digital Edition of Long-Running Speaker Series Read More

  5. San Antonio Museum of Art Announces Virtual School Tours for K-12 Students Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation