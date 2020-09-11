No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, September 11, 2020

Burton Ball Returns in October as Drive-Through Experience at San Antonio's Traders Village

Posted By on Fri, Sep 11, 2020 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge Make like Edward Scissorhands and enjoy the ride. - 20TH CENTURY FOX HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
  • Make like Edward Scissorhands and enjoy the ride.
We can still sing along to the catchiness of “This is Halloween” and set our eyes on spooky décor as the Burton Ball returns for its ninth iteration this October. Although, this time there's a twist.

For the safety of San Antonio fans of macabre movie director Tim Burton (Beetlejuice, Sleepy Hollow), the annual event has been transformed into a drive-through experience.



The ball will take place over three nights at Traders Village, where attendees can experience all that the gathering usually offers from the comfort of their vehicles — including food. Vendor purchases and the annual costume contest will now take place online.

The Virtual Vendor Village has already opened, so patrons can support local artists and crafters by shopping now. Buyers have the option of picking up their purchases at the drive-through or having them shipped directly.

For the virtual version of the costume contest, participants should submit a time-stamped, full costume photo online. Contestants can enter into one of three categories — youth, adult and couples/family — and the contest will remain open until the the ball is complete. Links will be provided for voting, and the those with the best Burton-inspired looks have the chance to win prizes and cash.

Guests are required to stay inside their vehicles at all times during the event and are encouraged to sit back and admire a selection of art and projections.

Scissorhands stans be warned: the event is limited to 300 vehicles per night, so tickets may go as fast as Zero flying through the sky on Christmas Eve.

$25-$85, 7 p.m. Friday, October 9, Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11, Traders Village San Antonio, 9333 SW Loop 410, (210) 623-8383, socialrevoltstore.com/burtonball.

