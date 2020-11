San Antonio author Shea Serrano pays tuition for 2 undocumented UTSA students with book proceeds

Instagram / shea.serrano

larami & i hit up The Bloom Project (https://t.co/zHkUpIOYCv) a nonprofit in SA that works w/ Black Outside — i talked to their director she said a big goal they had was to take 40 kids to Big Bend National Park — so we gave them $20,000 so they could do that pic.twitter.com/dfS99ZwWl2 — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) November 2, 2020

For San Antonio author Shea Serrano, the giving just doesn't stop.After a Twitter-driven mission to help people pay their bills during the pandemic-induced financial crisis and his successful fundraising drive for the San Antonio Food Bank , the dude is at it again.Serrano tweeted Monday that, using funds raised from a book he offered on Gumroad for free, he called up UTSA and paid off senior-year tuition for two undocumented immigrant students.The best part? The book in question is his joke treatise"as a joke i made a book about how to talk to trump supporters — it was free — some people still paid money for it — so larami & i hit up @UTSA — we asked them to find us two undocumented immigrant students who were juniors — then we paid off the tuition for their senior year," Serrano's tweet reads.But that's not all — Serrano also got in touch with San Antonio nonprofit the Charles Roundtree Bloom Project , an organization that works with Black Outside, and gave them $20,000 to take 40 kids to Big Bend National Park.We love to see it.