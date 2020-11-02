No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 2, 2020

San Antonio author Shea Serrano pays tuition for 2 undocumented UTSA students with book proceeds

Posted By on Mon, Nov 2, 2020 at 3:20 PM

INSTAGRAM / SHEA.SERRANO
  • Instagram / shea.serrano
For San Antonio author Shea Serrano, the giving just doesn't stop.

After a Twitter-driven mission to help people pay their bills during the pandemic-induced financial crisis and his successful fundraising drive for the San Antonio Food Bank, the dude is at it again.



Serrano tweeted Monday that, using funds raised from a book he offered on Gumroad for free, he called up UTSA and paid off senior-year tuition for two undocumented immigrant students.

The best part? The book in question is his joke treatise A Difficult Conversation: How to Talk to Trump Supporters.

"as a joke i made a book about how to talk to trump supporters — it was free — some people still paid money for it — so larami & i hit up @UTSA — we asked them to find us two undocumented immigrant students who were juniors — then we paid off the tuition for their senior year," Serrano's tweet reads.


But that's not all — Serrano also got in touch with San Antonio nonprofit the Charles Roundtree Bloom Project, an organization that works with Black Outside, and gave them $20,000 to take 40 kids to Big Bend National Park.

We love to see it.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Trans Latina actress Zoey Luna casts spooky spells in The Craft: Legacy Read More

  2. White Noise director still processing experience making doc on alt-right movement Read More

  3. Parkland shooting survivor Samantha Fuentes hopes for ‘critical change’ after the election Read More

  4. San Antonio Day of the Dead River Parade, recorded in secret, will be broadcast on KSAT Friday Read More

  5. Frank Mendez, actor who played ‘Second Cholo’ in Selena, dies Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation