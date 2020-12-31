No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 31, 2020

City of San Antonio unveils plans for pop-up mercado amid Market Square renovations

Posted By on Thu, Dec 31, 2020 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY CITY OF SAN ANTONIO - CENTER CITY DEVELOPMENT & OPERATIONS DEPARTMENT
  • Courtesy City of San Antonio - Center City Development & Operations Department
Some 25 businesses from Market Square's Farmers Market Plaza Building will participate in a pop-up mercado while their normal retail space is temporarily closed for repairs and maintenance, KSAT reports.

Staring January 7, the temporarily displaced vendors will set up at the Centro de Artes building at 101 S. Santa Rosa for three months, according to the station. The move will allow them to continue selling wares while the Market Plaza structure receives necessary upgrades and mold abatement.



The Farmers Market Plaza Building is expected to reopen in spring of 2021. It houses 50 shops, largely operated by mom-and-pop retailers.

The Centro de Artes pop-up market will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

San Antonio’s best hope for a happier 2021 is to ditch its longtime delusions
Assclown of the Year: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (but was there ever any question?)
2020 was a lousy year for live music, but there was no shortage of engaging albums
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Norberto 'Geremy' Landin sees District 5’s hope and resiliency
Restaurant Rundown: The pandemic played a part in virtually every 2020 food service trend in San Antonio
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Silver Linings: San Antonio’s arts community weighs in on the positive side effects of quarantine Read More

  2. San Antonio Parks Foundation and Bexar County team up for virtual New Year's Eve fireworks show Read More

  3. San Antonio's Hemisfair to receive new garden through $1 million gift from Mays Family Foundation Read More

  4. San Antonio's Artpace honors influential artist Carolee Schneeman in forthcoming exhibition Read More

  5. Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984 star Pedro Pascal spent part of his childhood in San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation