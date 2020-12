City of San Antonio unveils plans for pop-up mercado amid Market Square renovations

click to enlarge Courtesy City of San Antonio - Center City Development & Operations Department

Some 25 businesses from Market Square's Farmers Market Plaza Building will participate in a pop-up mercado while their normal retail space is temporarily closed for repairs and maintenance, KSAT reports Staring January 7, the temporarily displaced vendors will set up at the Centro de Artes building at 101 S. Santa Rosa for three months, according to the station. The move will allow them to continue selling wares while the Market Plaza structure receives necessary upgrades and mold abatement.The Farmers Market Plaza Building is expected to reopen in spring of 2021. It houses 50 shops, largely operated by mom-and-pop retailers.The Centro de Artes pop-up market will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter