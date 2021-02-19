No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, February 19, 2021

Singer Kacey Musgraves sells anti-Ted Cruz shirt to raise funds for Texans affected by winter storm

Posted By on Fri, Feb 19, 2021 at 2:10 PM

Country music artist Kacey Musgraves is trying to channel the anger over Sen. Ted Cruz’s widely criticized Cancun jaunt into relief for his constituents suffering through Texas' snowmageddon.

The Lone Star State-based singer is selling a T-shirt on her website to raise money for those affected by the freeze while letting purchasers proudly proclaim just how they feel about the state's widely reviled junior senator.



The tee is a white ringer with the phrase “Cruzin’ for a bruzin’” printed in bold black letters on the front.

“Regardless if you support him, you gotta admit Cancun was a bad look and that this is funny AF,” Musgraves wrote in an Instagram post revealing the design. “I’m HALFWAY to raising $100k for Texans who really need it. All proceeds are being donated.”

The tees run $29.99 plus shipping and will be available for sale through Musgraves' website until February 21. Profits will support Feed The People Dallas, Casa Marianella and the American Red Cross of Central & South Texas.

Musgraves punctuated her Instagram post on the shirt with #FledCruz — which we must admit is fast becoming our favorite hashtag to come of this week's weather catastrophe.

