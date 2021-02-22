No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, February 22, 2021

Attention, nerds of San Antonio: Pearl area to gain new comic book, retro collectible shop

Posted By on Mon, Feb 22, 2021 at 3:56 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / THE_SCRUFFY_NERD_HERDERS.SA
  • Instagram / the_scruffy_nerd_herders.sa
Nerds of San Antonio are about to gain a more central home base.

If you’ve ever bellyached about having to drive to SA’s Northeast side to get your nerdy need fix from collectible shop The Scruffy Nerd Herders, you’ll be thrilled to learn that the enterprise has announced a move to a more central location.



According to a Facebook event hosted by the shop, the inclusive comic book and collectible shop will be moving to 1947 N New Braunfels Ave., directly across from the New Braunfels entrance to Fort Sam Houston, and next door to Folklores Coffee.

The opening date was slated for Monday, March 1, but San Antonio’s recent snowmageddon has delayed construction work on the space.

The guys over at SNH sell, buy and trade comic books, retro video games, toys, tabletop gaming gear, Funko Pops and collectibles and hold regular gaming tournaments — featuring Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Smash Bros. Melee and Mario Kart 64 — for cash prizes.

The shop also hosts a weekly D&D night every Saturday at 4 p.m.

According to the shop's website, the online store will be put on a temporary hiatus, as plans to open the new Pearl-area location develop. Geeks who want to keep tabs on opening details can do so on The Scruffy Nerd Herders' various social media feeds.

