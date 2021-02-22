No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, February 22, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas gets roasted on Saturday Night Live for fleeing to Cancun

Posted By on Mon, Feb 22, 2021 at 1:29 PM

Comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live has mastered the art of roasting American lawmakers, and Sen. Ted Cruz is the latest Texan politico to land in the show’s crosshairs.

Saturday’s edition of SNL opened with a fictional talk show sketch, “Oops, You Did It Again,” wherein a Britney Spears stand-in — portrayed by comedienne Chloe Fineman — gives guests a chance to apologize for things they have done wrong.



Due to the skyrocketing popularity of FX’s Framing Britney Spears, the fictional Spears says, she has received “hundreds” of apologies a day. The guests on her show haven’t wronged Queen Britney per se, but have certainly committed larger, apology-worthy snafus as of late.

For the sketch, SNL cast member Aidy Bryant dons Cruz’s unfortunate facial hair, a Cancun family vacation t-shirt and braids, outfitted with a rolling suitcase and a piña colada, referencing the real-life Senator’s recent escape to Mexico as constituents were literally freezing to death in their homes.

“I’m in a little bit of hot water, which I’m told is a thing no one in Texas has,” Bryant-as-Cruz said.

When the time to apologize rolls around, the faux Cruz said, “I deeply regret my actions over the last couple of days — mostly flying United. I’m sorry, I’m pretty bad at human stuff.”

Yeah, no shit.


The fictional senator also reiterated that his escape to Cancun was all his kids’ fault, saying “there’s so much for kids to do” in the vacation spot, including visiting “the topless beach” to “swimming with sick dolphins.”

ICYMI: the real senator issued a statement that said his escape to Cancun was his attempt to “be a good dad,” as his daughters purportedly cajoled him into a trip to the Mexican coast.

"As someone who was often blamed for other people’s problems at a young age,” Fineman-as-Spears responded, “maybe leave your daughters out of it ’cause it could really mess with their heads.”

