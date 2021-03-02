Pabst Blue Ribbon debuting new art gallery in San Antonio’s Southtown neighborhood

click image
Boise, Idaho-based artist Dreyfus' work will be featured on 12-pack cases and displayed in stores for the entire year.
Art and beer collide in this month when recently added San Antonio corporate citizen Pabst Brewing Co. showcases work by emerging artists at its new Pabst Blue Ribbon Studios
in Southtown.
The pop-up gallery’s debut show will feature artists who submitted works for consideration in Pabst’s annual can design competition. It will also showcase art by the winner of the 2020 competition, Boise, Idaho-based Dreyfus.
Pabst — the conglomerate behind Lone Star, Pearl and its namesake Pabst Blue Ribbon — brought its headquarters back to San Antonio last year
, after 14 years in Chicago. The Southtown art space is the third the brewery has opened, following the 1700 Naud gallery in Los Angeles and 98 Orchard in New York.
San Antonio's Pabst Blue Ribbon Studios will rotate work of new artists through the gallery monthly, including openings for each new show. The pop-up galleries stay open for at least a year, a company spokeswoman said.
The gallery, located at 1112 S. St. Mary’s St., will officially open Saturday, March 13. Its hours will run noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and noon to 6 p.m. on the first Friday of every month.
