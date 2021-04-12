Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, April 12, 2021

Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias coming to San Antonio for a 5-day stint at the Tobin Center in June

Posted By on Mon, Apr 12, 2021 at 9:10 AM

click to enlarge Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will post up at the Tobin Center for five days in June. - NETFLIX / ANTHONY NUNEZ
  • Netflix / Anthony Nunez
  • Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will post up at the Tobin Center for five days in June.
Snoop Dogg isn't the only big name showing San Antonio some love this summer.

Comedian and California native Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will return to San Antonio this summer for five days of socially distanced stand-up at the Tobin Center. The engagement will run June 23-27.



"I’m out of toilet paper and fully vaccinated, time to hit the road," Iglesias said of his return to touring.

He may not be from the Alamo City, but Iglesias has made his love for the 210 well known. While he's here, there's a chance locals will spot the comic at Garcia's Mexican Restaurant — a Tex-Mex hole in the wall he recently shouted out in a Reddit AMA.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16.

$55-$65, 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 and Thursday, June 24, 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

