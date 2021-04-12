Monday, April 12, 2021
Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias coming to San Antonio for a 5-day stint at the Tobin Center in June
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Apr 12, 2021 at 9:10 AM
click to enlarge
Snoop Dogg
-
Netflix / Anthony Nunez
-
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will post up at the Tobin Center for five days in June.
isn't the only big name showing San Antonio some love this summer.
Comedian and California native Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will return to San Antonio this summer for five days of socially distanced stand-up at the Tobin Center. The engagement will run June 23-27.
"I’m out of toilet paper and fully vaccinated, time to hit the road," Iglesias said of his return to touring.
He may not be from the Alamo City, but Iglesias has made his love for the 210 well known. While he's here, there's a chance locals will spot the comic at Garcia's Mexican Restaurant — a Tex-Mex hole in the wall he recently shouted out in a Reddit AMA
.
Tickets
go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16.
$55-$65, 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 and Thursday, June 24, 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, Tobin Center, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Gabriel Iglesias, comedian, comedy, things to do in San Antonio, Texas Here Comes Fluffy, Garcia's Mexican Restaurant, Fluffy, stand-up, stand-up show, comedy tour, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.