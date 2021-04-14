Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias adds more dates to summer run at San Antonio's Tobin Center

Posted By on Wed, Apr 14, 2021 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias added more dates to his series of Tobin Center shows. - NETFLIX / ANTHONY NUNEZ
  • Netflix / Anthony Nunez
  • Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias added more dates to his series of Tobin Center shows.
Gabriel Iglesias' "Texas, Here Comes Fluffy" tour just got a whole lot fluffier.

Due to unsurprisingly high levels of demand, the comedian has added another week of shows to his summer stand at the Tobin Center. The local favorite will now be in San Antonio from June 23-July 3.



Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 16.

$55-$65, 8 p.m. June 23, 24, 30, and July 1, 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. June 25, 26, July 1 and 2, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

