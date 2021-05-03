Spurs coach Greg Popovich says San Antonio should press for police reforms even though Prop B failed

click to enlarge Facebook / San Antonio Spurs

Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich speaks at a news conference in his less shaggy days.

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich isn't dialing back his support for police accountability.A day after San Antonio voters narrowly defeated Proposition B , a charter amendment that would have stripped the police union of its collective bargaining power, Popovich told the Express-News the city still should press for ways to ensure bad officers are removed from the force.

“[Prop B] would have been a good step in the right direction,” Popovich told the Express-News Sunday before the Spurs' loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. “It wasn’t a cure-all; it wasn’t perfect. But we really do need accountability, and it was a good first step, if we had had enough people that believed that."



Popovich revealed his support for Prop B while meeting with reporters in the days before Saturday's election. His endorsement came shortly after those of Julián Castro, a former San Antonio mayor and Democratic presidential candidate, and former El Paso U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who also ran for president in 2020 as a Democrat.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

