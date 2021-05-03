Spurs coach Greg Popovich says San Antonio should press for police reforms even though Prop B failed

“[Prop B] would have been a good step in the right direction,” Popovich told the Express-News Sunday before the Spurs' loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. “It wasn’t a cure-all; it wasn’t perfect. But we really do need accountability, and it was a good first step, if we had had enough people that believed that."
Popovich revealed his support for Prop B while meeting with reporters in the days before Saturday's election. His endorsement came shortly after those of Julián Castro, a former San Antonio mayor and Democratic presidential candidate, and former El Paso U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who also ran for president in 2020 as a Democrat.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.