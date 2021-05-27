Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Puro San Antonio shoe designs earn Edison High School $15,000 for its art program in Vans contest

Posted By on Thu, May 27, 2021 at 4:20 PM

High school student Roger Zamarripa Jr. entered Vans' Custom Culture competition with a puro SA design. - FACEBOOK / ROGER ZAMARRIPA JR.
  • Facebook / Roger Zamarripa Jr.
  • High school student Roger Zamarripa Jr. entered Vans' Custom Culture competition with a puro SA design.
An Edison High School team may not have seized the top prize in this year's Vans Custom Culture art contest, but they still earned a fat chunk of cash for their school's art program.

The Golden Bears' puro San Antonio designs were named as a runner-up in the shoe brand's annual competition, ranking among the top five student-created designs in the country and pulling in $15,000 for their program.



One of the Edison entries featured images of iconic downtown landmarks like the Alamo and the River Walk, while the other was decorated with three-dimensional pan dulce.

Those creations beat out designs from more than a thousand other U.S. high schools to make it to the final round, in which five vied for a $50,000 grand prize.

click to enlarge Edison High School's submissions for the Vans Custom Culture contest. - COURTESY IMAGE / VANS
  • Courtesy Image / Vans
  • Edison High School's submissions for the Vans Custom Culture contest.

In a live award ceremony Thursday, artist and Vans collaborator Kelly Breez awarded Fontainebleau High School from Mandeville, Louisiana the top prize.

The remaining finalists, including Edison, each landed $15,000.

Edison was one of two San Antonio schools to make the cut into the top 50 designs, which were voted on by the public via a contest website, the other being East Central High School. Only Edison moved on to the finals, though.

