Puro San Antonio shoe designs earn Edison High School $15,000 for its art program in Vans contest

Facebook / Roger Zamarripa Jr.
High school student Roger Zamarripa Jr. entered Vans' Custom Culture competition with a puro SA design.
An Edison High School team may not have seized the top prize in this year's Vans Custom Culture art contest, but they still earned a fat chunk of cash for their school's art program.
The Golden Bears' puro San Antonio designs were named as a runner-up in the shoe brand's annual competition, ranking among the top five student-created designs in the country and pulling in $15,000 for their program.
One of the Edison entries featured images of iconic downtown landmarks like the Alamo and the River Walk, while the other was decorated with three-dimensional pan dulce.
Those creations beat out designs from more than a thousand other U.S. high schools to make it to the final round, in which five vied for a $50,000 grand prize.
Courtesy Image / Vans
Edison High School's submissions for the Vans Custom Culture contest.
In a live award ceremony Thursday, artist and Vans collaborator Kelly Breez awarded Fontainebleau High School from Mandeville, Louisiana the top prize.
The remaining finalists, including Edison, each landed $15,000.
Edison was one of two San Antonio schools
to make the cut into the top 50 designs, which were voted on by the public via a contest website, the other being East Central High School. Only Edison moved on to the finals, though.
