Downtown San Antonio art venue Hopscotch to open ball pit, add live music and new cocktails

The Fiesta Frozen is Hopscotch’s take on the beloved Mangonada.
The first official day of summer may not be until June 20, but downtown immersive art gallery Hopscotch isn’t waiting until then to roll out summer programming.
Starting this weekend, the venue will offer free live music on its sprawling patio every Sunday in June. First up is Jose Amador & Terra Nova, followed by Brass Tacs on Father’s Day, June 20, and Denise Ramirez on June 27.
To celebrate Pride Month and the return of Fiesta, Hopscotch is also adding two new cocktails to its bar menu this month. The Fiesta Frozen is Hopscotch’s take on the beloved Mangonada, and the Pride Paloma features a rainbow gummy bear garnish to commemorate Pride. Portions of the proceeds from both specialty cocktails will go to Pride Center San Antonio
, which serves the LGBTQ+ community. Both drinks run $12.
Movies by Moonlight in Travis Park
are back after a yearlong pandemic-driven hiatus, and Hopscotch will this year provide happy hours in its Hopscotch Lounge for guests before the main event hits the big screen. The free, family-friendly films — such as The Sandlot
, The Goonies
and Raya and the Last Dragon
— screen every Tuesday in June and July.
Hopscotch will officially open its crowd-favorite LED ball pit Friday, June 18.
The interactive art space will also host Saint City Supper Club’s Awkward Prom 2
, with dancing, drinks and food from Chef Mark Garcia of Bandit BBQ. The event is an opportunity to relive prom as an adult while benefiting the Saint City Culinary Foundation
, which provides support to people working in the culinary industry. Tickets to Awkward Prom 2 are $50 per person
and include bites, drinks and a tour of the gallery.
Finally, Hopscotch will officially open its crowd-favorite LED ball pit Friday, June 18. Guests can embrace their inner child by wading through the giant ball pit as it provides an ever-changing LED light show. The ball pit is one of a few installations that debuted as part of the original Hopscotch popup in Austin in 2019.
