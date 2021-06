San Antonio artist Rafael Gonzales Jr. debuts papel picado-style 'F*ck Greg Abbott' shirts

click image Screenshot / Pinche Raf Threadless Shop

Local artist Rafael Gonzales Jr. has released new merch.

If this isn't wearing your heart on your sleeve, we don't know what is.The San Antonio artist Rafael Gonzales Jr., known for his work on a hilariously accurate Pandemic Lotería project, has released new merchandise with a message about Texas' governor that manages to be both festive and a little confrontational.The artist's new line of T-shirts bears the succinct message “F*ck Greg Abbott” displayed in papel picado-style design. The image includes a Texas silhouette and a smattering of stars.Gonzales, known as “Pinche Raf” on Instagram, first used the image for a limited run of anti-Abbott yard signage, which were quickly snapped up by fans of his work. He's since slapped the design on T-shirts, now available in his online store Abbott has taken heat recently for assuring Texans that the Legislature managed to fix all the problems with the state's still-strained power grid and for promising to use state funds to resume work on Trump's border wall.Gonzales' Pandemic Lotería, a puro COVID-focused version of the classic Mexican board game, was featured in Time Magazine last December.