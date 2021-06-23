Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

TPR's Cinema Tuesdays continues virtual screening series with A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Posted By on Wed, Jun 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge TPR Cinema Tuesdays will screen A.I. Artificial Intelligence in its next online watch party. - DREAMWORKS HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • DreamWorks Home Entertainment
  • TPR Cinema Tuesdays will screen A.I. Artificial Intelligence in its next online watch party.
Hop on your computer and celebrate the 20th anniversary of A.I. Artificial Intelligence with Texas Public Radio's Cinema Tuesdays.

The film, directed by Steven Spielberg and originally conceptualized by Stanley Kubrick, takes the classic Pinocchio fairy tale and thrusts it into the future.



Focusing on the existential odyssey of David (Haley Joel Osment), the film explores the inner world of an artificially intelligent robotic boy that possesses the unique ability to love.

Those who register for this free event ahead of time will be sent an Amazon Watch Party invite prior to the film, and will be eligible for a door prize.

Free (requires Amazon Prime), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, tpr.org/tpr-cinema-tuesdays.

