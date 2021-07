Jurassic Quest bringing lifelike, life-size dino models back to San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest will take over the historic Freeman Coliseum in September and October.





Last summer, Jurassic Quest — billed as a “realistic dinosaur event” — brought its drive-thru exhibition of more than 70 life-size animatronic dinos to the Alamo City.Now, the show is back, even bigger and taking over Freeman Coliseum.The show will bring more than 100 life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows and interactive science and art activities to Freeman's Expo Hall September 24 through October 3.According to the Jurassic Quest, the models were created in collaboration with paleontologists, so “each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated in every detail.”General admission tickets start at $19 and include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities in addition to the dinosaur shows. Separate $5 tickets are available for rides and activities, or guests can upgrade to an unlimited rides ticket for $33.For operating hours and tickets, interested dino-philes can check out the Jurassic Quest website