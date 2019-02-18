Monday, February 18, 2019
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Offering $1 Admission In Honor of President's Day
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Mon, Feb 18, 2019 at 11:56 AM
The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
is celebrating Presidents Day —Monday, Feb. 18 — with $1 admission to the rodeo fairgrounds, as well as select carnival rides and foods until 6 p.m.
Head to the rodeo to get your funnel cake fix, catch stunt shows and live music or cheer on cutest pigs in the Swifty Swine Pig Races. Looking to hear some live music? Purchase two rodeo tickets with Kelsea Ballerini, and get a $10 Whataburger gift card (while supplies last).
