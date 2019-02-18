Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 18, 2019

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Offering $1 Admission In Honor of President's Day

Posted By on Mon, Feb 18, 2019 at 11:56 AM

INSTAGRAM / KINYACLAIBORNE
The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is celebrating Presidents Day —Monday, Feb. 18 —  with $1 admission to the rodeo fairgrounds, as well as select carnival rides and foods until 6 p.m. 

Head to the rodeo to get your funnel cake fix, catch stunt shows and live music or cheer on cutest pigs in the Swifty Swine Pig Races. Looking to hear some live music? Purchase two rodeo tickets with Kelsea Ballerini, and get a $10 Whataburger gift card (while supplies last).
Location Details San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
723 AT&T Center Parkway
Northeast
San Antonio, TX
Mixed-use/Alternative
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Brace Yourselves: Six-Hour Brunch Crawl on River Walk Planned for June Read More

  2. Burger Up!: No Matter What You Crave, San Antonio's Got a Hamburger to Fit Your Appetite Read More

  3. Boardwalk on Bulverde Owners Planning Single-Weekend Food Truck Festival, Potential Permanent Return Read More

  4. Teaness Heals What Ails You With Organic, Farm-to-Cup Tea Read More

  5. Puro Snack Alert: H-E-B Now Selling Mango Chamoy Cookies Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...