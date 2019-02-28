Email
Thursday, February 28, 2019

San Antonio Nail Artist Creates Puro Look Dedicated to Flamin' Hot Cheetos

Posted By on Thu, Feb 28, 2019 at 2:07 PM

Hot Cheetos fingers, made bright red from the snack's signature dust, may be a look.

But Hot Cheetos nails are a fashion statement.

San Antonio nail artist Noemi Vara of Nails By Mimi took to social media to show off a Flamin' Hot design that features red and gold nails sparkling with add-on gems and glitter. But most likely to turn heads are the decals, made by ChaCha Covers, showing the iconic Hot Cheeto bag and a closeup of the fiery chips.

If you're wanting to sport this puro look, Vara's clearly willing to get you set up.
And you may want to grab a bag of Hot Cheetos on the way home.



