San Antonio Nail Artist Creates Puro Look Dedicated to Flamin' Hot Cheetos

Hot Cheetos fingers, made bright red from the snack's signature dust, may be a look.But Hot Cheetos nails are a fashion statement.San Antonio nail artist Noemi Vara of Nails By Mimi took to social media to show off a Flamin' Hot design that features red and gold nails sparkling with add-on gems and glitter. But most likely to turn heads are the decals, made by ChaCha Covers , showing the iconic Hot Cheeto bag and a closeup of the fiery chips.If you're wanting to sport this puro look, Vara's clearly willing to get you set up.And you may want to grab a bag of Hot Cheetos on the way home.