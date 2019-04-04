Email
Thursday, April 4, 2019

McDonald's Offering Free Breakfast to San Antonio Students, Teachers for STAAR Testing

Posted By on Thu, Apr 4, 2019 at 2:40 PM

click to enlarge MCDONALD'S
  • McDonald's
Standardized tests are timelessly terrible, but a healthy breakfast can help your favorite student power through any stressful day.

In recognition of the upcoming STAAR test, McDonald’s will offer a free breakfast to local students in grades 3-8 (and teachers) on Tuesday, April 9 between 6 and 9 a.m.

Those eligible can pick up a free Egg White Delight McMuffin sandwich or fruit and maple oatmeal, as well as apple slices, with a choice of 1 percent low-fat milk or an Honest Kids Apple Juice Box.

“Serving our community and our students are important to all of us; we’re committed to giving them a balanced meal for such an important [event like the STAAR]," stated San Antonio McDonald’s owner/operator Maria Acosta. "We would like to wish all the students and teachers the best of luck on this important day."



Most San Antonio-area locations will participate in the breakfast giveaway, but operators suggest calling ahead of time. To enjoy this offer, students must be accompanied by an adult and teachers must present a valid school ID.

Multiple locations, mcdonalds.com.

