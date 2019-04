San Antonio's Carnitas Lonja Named Among America's Best Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants

click image Carnitas Lonja/ Facebook

Don't judge a restaurant by its hole-in-the wall exterior or you might miss out on what really counts — the food inside. Carnitas Lonja , a legit pork paradise on the South Side, was recently recognized by The Daily Meal as one of the best hole-in-the-wall spots in the U.S., citing its no-frills approach to carnitas and delicious corn tortillas as reason enough to visit the Alamo City.Carnitas Lonja, also known for its crispy pork tacos and chorizo quesadillas, was previously celebrated as one of the best new restaurants in America by both Esquire Magazine and EATER . Thehas reached out to owner Alex Paredes for comment.