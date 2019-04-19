Friday, April 19, 2019
San Antonio's Carnitas Lonja Named Among America's Best Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants
By Lea Thompson
on Fri, Apr 19, 2019 at 4:33 PM
Don't judge a restaurant by its hole-in-the wall exterior or you might miss out on what really counts — the food inside.
Carnitas Lonja
, a legit pork paradise on the South Side, was recently recognized by The Daily Meal
as one of the best hole-in-the-wall spots in the U.S., citing its no-frills approach to carnitas and delicious corn tortillas as reason enough to visit the Alamo City.
Carnitas Lonja, also known for its crispy pork tacos and chorizo quesadillas, was previously celebrated as one of the best new restaurants in America by both Esquire Magazine
and EATER
. The Current
has reached out to owner Alex Paredes for comment.
