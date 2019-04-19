Email
Friday, April 19, 2019

San Antonio's Carnitas Lonja Named Among America's Best Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants

Posted By on Fri, Apr 19, 2019 at 4:33 PM

Don't judge a restaurant by its hole-in-the wall exterior or you might miss out on what really counts — the food inside.

Carnitas Lonja, a legit pork paradise on the South Side, was recently recognized by The Daily Meal as one of the best hole-in-the-wall spots in the U.S., citing its no-frills approach to carnitas and delicious corn tortillas as reason enough to visit the Alamo City.

Carnitas Lonja, also known for its crispy pork tacos and chorizo quesadillas, was previously celebrated as one of the best new restaurants in America by both Esquire Magazine and EATER. The Current has reached out to owner Alex Paredes for comment.
