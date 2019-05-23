Texas Breweries Positioned to Sell Beer-to-Go Following Senate Approval

click to enlarge
-
Southerleigh//Nick Simonite
The Texas Senate unanimously passed a bill Wednesday to continue Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) operations, and restoring an additional measure to allow the state's craft breweries to sell beer-to-go.
Texas, unlike other states, has prohibited its craft breweries from selling beer to-go, legislators argued. The passage of the amendment, as part of HB-1545, is expected to encourage new jobs, boost economic growth and attract more visitors.
Though senators did not restore another amendment that would have allowed retailers to begin selling liquor before noon on Sundays, the beer-to-go measure has been considered a major win by the state's brewing community.
According to reporter Catherine Marfin of the Texas Tribune
, the amendment was successfully developed via an agreement between the beer distribution-focused lobby group, Wholesale Beer Distributors of Texas, the Texas Craft Brewers Guild and the Beer Alliance of Texas.
Though state legislators still have to approve the bill, Marfin added
, the beer to-go update is expected to pass.
