Shake Shack Will Open Second San Antonio Location This Friday

New York-based burger favorite, Shake Shack, will open the doors to its long-awaited second San Antonio location — located at 3003 Broadway Street, just outside Brackenridge Park — on Friday, June 7.The first 100 customers in line when doors open at 11 a.m. will receive a custom tote bag that can be screen printed on-site, for free.The 4,000-square-foot fast-casual eatery will feature indoor and patio seating for guests, complete with eco-friendly construction.Aside from its classic burgers, the Brackenridge location will offer a selection of frozen custard concretes featuring local restaurants including the Pie Oh My, a vanilla custard treat made with the Granary's Buttermilk Chess Pie, with 5% of its sales benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank.