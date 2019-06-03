Email
Monday, June 3, 2019

Shake Shack Will Open Second San Antonio Location This Friday

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 1:09 PM

click to enlarge JESSICA GEISEY FOR GIANT NOISE
  • Jessica Geisey for Giant Noise
New York-based burger favorite, Shake Shack, will open the doors to its long-awaited second San Antonio location — located at 3003 Broadway Street,  just outside Brackenridge Park — on Friday, June 7.

The first 100 customers in line when doors open at 11 a.m. will receive a custom tote bag that can be screen printed on-site, for free.

The 4,000-square-foot fast-casual eatery will feature indoor and patio seating for guests, complete with eco-friendly construction.

Aside from its classic burgers, the Brackenridge location will offer a selection of frozen custard concretes featuring local restaurants including the Pie Oh My, a vanilla custard treat made with the Granary's Buttermilk Chess Pie, with 5% of its sales benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank.

