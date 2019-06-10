Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 10, 2019

Parisian-Inspired Crêperie to Open San Antonio Location This Month

Posted By on Mon, Jun 10, 2019 at 11:07 AM

click image COURTESY SWEET PARIS
  • Courtesy Sweet Paris
Sweet Paris — a Texas-based chain of French-inspired cafes from husband-and-wife team Allison Young Chavez and Ivan Chavez — will open its first San Antonio location at La Cantera in late June.

The couple developed the eatery as a way to recreate and reimagine the classic crêpes found in Paris sidewalk cafes. It will offer a variety of brunch, lunch and drink options.

Since Sweet Paris opened to Houston diners in 2012, the fast-casual chain has expanded to six locations throughout the Houston area and a resort in Mexico.
click image COURTESY SWEET PARIS
  • Courtesy Sweet Paris
The new San Antonio spot will offer a patio space with bistro-style seating and a mix of sweet and savory options, including a s’mores crêpe made with Nutella, torched marshmallows and graham crackers and a Philly cheesesteak crêpe prepared with rib-eye and provolone. To view the full menu, click here.

“While one can certainly enjoy our crêpes and coffees on the go, we encourage people to sit down and eat something beautiful, to drink coffee out of a real cup, and just to enjoy the scenery and linger,” Ivan Chavez said in a recent press release.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Sprouts Farmers Market to Open New San Antonio Location This Month Read More

  2. This Week in San Antonio Food: From Donuts to Sprouts, Choices Abound Read More

  3. San Antonio's Summer Food Festivals and Events for $15 or Less Read More

  4. San Antonio Chef Featured on Cooking Channel's Man Fire Food Read More

  5. Local Businesses Connect With Community During San Antonio Entrepreneur Week Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...