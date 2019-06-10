Parisian-Inspired Crêperie to Open San Antonio Location This Month

click image
Sweet Paris
— a Texas-based chain of French-inspired cafes from husband-and-wife team Allison Young Chavez and Ivan Chavez — will open its first San Antonio location at La Cantera in late June.
The couple developed the eatery as a way to recreate and reimagine the classic crêpes found in Paris sidewalk cafes. It will offer a variety of brunch, lunch and drink options.
Since Sweet Paris opened to Houston diners in 2012, the fast-casual chain has expanded to six locations throughout the Houston area and a resort in Mexico.
The new San Antonio spot will offer a patio space with bistro-style seating and a mix of sweet and savory options, including a s’mores crêpe made with Nutella, torched marshmallows and graham crackers and a Philly cheesesteak crêpe prepared with rib-eye and provolone. To view the full menu, click here
“While one can certainly enjoy our crêpes and coffees on the go, we encourage people to sit down and eat something beautiful, to drink coffee out of a real cup, and just to enjoy the scenery and linger,” Ivan Chavez said in a recent press release.
