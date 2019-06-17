Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 17, 2019

Culinaria's 'Tasty Tuesday' Brings Affordable Dining to San Antonio This Summer

Posted By on Mon, Jun 17, 2019 at 1:48 PM

click image COURTESY LITTLE ITALY
  • Courtesy Little Italy
There's no need to wait for Culinaria Restaurant Week, August 10-24, to explore the city's best restaurants, at a fraction of the price.

More than 30 local eateries will participate in Culinaria's Tasty Tuesday initiative – offering $15 prix-fixe lunch and $30 dinner menu options for diners – every Tuesday in June, July and August.

Culinaria, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering San Antonio's chefs and culinary students, has published a list of participating Tasty Tuesday restaurants, including Playland, Bella on Houston, Little Italy, The Cookhouse and Toro Kitchen + Bar.

Culinaria Restaurant Week in January highlighted more than 100 restaurants in San Antonio, New Braunfels and Boerne, bringing customers to restaurants during a traditionally slow business season.



The Current reached out to Culinaria San Antonio for additional comments.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Yummi Japanese Restaurant Reopens Next Weekend With All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Special Read More

  2. Fontaine's Southern Diner & Bar Celebrates Grand Opening Friday Read More

  3. Whataburger Sets Sights on Expansion, Sells Majority Interest to Chicago-Based Bank Read More

  4. This Week in San Antonio Food: I Want to Believe in the Vegan Illuminati, An Upcoming Crepe Spot and All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Read More

  5. San Antonio Area Restaurants Offering Special Father's Day Deals Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation