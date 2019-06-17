Culinaria's 'Tasty Tuesday' Brings Affordable Dining to San Antonio This Summer

click image
There's no need to wait for Culinaria Restaurant Week, August 10-24, to explore the city's best restaurants, at a fraction of the price.
More than 30 local eateries will participate in Culinaria's Tasty Tuesday
initiative – offering $15 prix-fixe lunch and $30 dinner menu options for diners – every Tuesday in June, July and August.
Culinaria, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering San Antonio's chefs and culinary students, has published a list of participating Tasty Tuesday restaurants, including Playland, Bella on Houston, Little Italy, The Cookhouse and Toro Kitchen + Bar.
Culinaria Restaurant Week in January highlighted more than 100 restaurants in San Antonio, New Braunfels and Boerne, bringing customers to restaurants during a traditionally slow business season.
The Current
reached out to Culinaria San Antonio for additional comments.
