Wednesday, June 19, 2019

San Antonio Beer Week Closes With Southtown Brewery Crawl

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 3:23 PM

click to enlarge JOMANDO CRUZ
  • JoMando Cruz
After a week of hop-filled events and unique brews, San Antonio Beer Week (SABW) will close Saturday, June 22, with a special Southtown brewery tour.

The SABW team will lead Saturday's tour with stops at Southtown San Antonio breweries, including Freetail Brewing Company, Künstler Brewing, Blue Star Brewing and Dorcol Distilling & Brewing.

Tour tickets cost $12 and include Blue Star shuttle service, beer samples, a commemorative pint glass and raffle tickets, with chances to win beer swag along the way. To purchase tickets, click here.

The shuttle service will begin at Freetail Brewing, and continue service between locations, from noon to 4 p.m.
