San Antonio Beer Week Closes With Southtown Brewery Crawl

After a week of hop-filled events and unique brews, San Antonio Beer Week
(SABW) will close Saturday, June 22, with a special Southtown brewery tour.
The SABW team will lead Saturday's tour with stops at Southtown San Antonio
breweries, including
Freetail Brewing Company, Künstler Brewing, Blue Star Brewing and Dorcol Distilling & Brewing.
Tour tickets cost $12 and include Blue Star shuttle service, beer samples, a commemorative pint glass and raffle tickets, with chances to win beer swag along the way. To purchase tickets, click here
.
The shuttle service will begin at Freetail Brewing, and continue service between locations, from noon to 4 p.m.
