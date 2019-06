San Antonio Beer Week Closes With Southtown Brewery Crawl

click to enlarge JoMando Cruz

The SABW team will lead Saturday's tour with stops at

Southtown San Antonio

including

Künstler Brewing, Blue Star Brewing and Dorcol Distilling & Brewing.



After a week of hop-filled events and unique brews, San Antonio Beer Week (SABW) will close Saturday, June 22, with a special Southtown brewery tour.breweries,Freetail Brewing Company,Tour tickets cost $12 and include Blue Star shuttle service, beer samples, a commemorative pint glass and raffle tickets, with chances to win beer swag along the way. To purchase tickets, click here The shuttle service will begin at Freetail Brewing, and continue service between locations, from noon to 4 p.m.